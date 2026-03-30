Rolly Romero Says Sebastian Fundora 'Not Fair' After Keith Thurman Win

As impressed as everyone was with Sebastian Fundora's win over Keith Thurman, Rolando Romero is saying the quiet part out loud.

Romero was in the MGM Grand Garden Arena for Fundora's third defense of the WBC super welterweight title, while one thought kept running through his head. While watching the champion dismantle Thurman, Romero admitted he believes Fundora fighting at 154 pounds is "not fair."

"That dude need to be 86 for that division," Romero said after the fight, via Fight Hub TV. "He's way too tall. I'm sorry, they need to calibrate the scales, I don't know how he making them weight classes. It is not fair. It is not fair for him to be in that weight class. They need to calibrate those scales; we don't know how he makes that weight. There is some kind of trickery going on in boxing that nobody wants to talk about... I'll bet you anything, I bet he could make 147, too, and I don't know how he would do it."

Rolly Romero reacts to Fundora’s TKO victory over Thurman‼️



“It is not fair for Fundora to be in that weight class! They need to calibrate those scales!”- Rolly Romero



Don’t miss Chisora vs Wilder, this Saturday only on DAZN. Buy now at https://t.co/J1G8bICYX3 and use code… pic.twitter.com/XSE3mJyHTs — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) March 29, 2026

The 6-foot-5 Fundora is the tallest boxer in the division by a country mile. He had a massive 10-inch height and 11-inch reach advantage over Thurman, which was obvious from the face-off pictures and showed in the final stats.

Fundora landed 96 punches while connecting on 49.6 percent of his power shots, per Compubox, while Thurman only landed 28 total punches in return.

Romero, who began his career at lightweight, has never mentioned a potential move up to 154 pounds. Watching Fundora fight firsthand might have permanently closed that door.

Sebastian Fundora furthers 154-pound volatility

Sebastian Fundora | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Romero might not like it, but Fundora's win keeps him in the elite echelon of the super welterweight division. With another title defense, the 28-year-old remains the longest-tenured 154-pound champion.

Despite suffering a setback loss to Brian Mendoza in 2023, Fundora continues to impress with each performance and bolsters his case as the best fighter in the division.

However, despite being one of the biggest names in the weight class, Fundora continues to be somewhat of an odd man out. Other champions Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, Xander Zayas and Vergil Ortiz Jr. continue to circle each other, leaving Fundora on the outskirts of the primary title picture.

Englishman Josh Kelly recently entered the picture with an IBF title win over Bakhram Murtazaliev, but he remains far behind his title-holding peers in terms of star power and negotiating value.