Roy Jones Jr. Issues Jake Paul A Stark Warning On Facing Mike Tyson
By Mohamed Bahaa
Legendary multi-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. has warned Jake Paul soberly about the difficult task he will have entering the ring with Mike Tyson. Even at old age, Jones, the last opponent Tyson faced in their 2020 exhibition game known as "Lockdown Knockdown," vividly remembers the immense force Tyson still possesses.
When asked about the fight in an interview with Shane Mosley, Jones answered without delay to name Tyson as the toughest hitter he had ever come across. " Mike Tyson is still the strongest puncher that I’ve ever been in the ring with. Ever. Now I think he’s 57, maybe 58— yet he’s still the strongest puncher. The first time he hit me on my chin, I felt like a mule had kicked me in my chest.”
Though the fight was formally rated as a draw, many viewers and punch stats pointed Tyson as the winner. The program was well-received and demonstrated how exciting events between retired boxers can be even without compromising their legacies.
Jones's comments have great weight as Jake Paul is ready to fight Tyson professionally this coming November. Given Paul's thirty-year age difference with Tyson, the fight—which will have milder rules—has drawn a lot of criticism. Paul, however, has promised to bulking up, which Jones advises is a required tactic but not a perfect one.
“If he’s at 230, that can make it very interesting. Jake’s not going to fight close, and he can’t stay away from him because Mike will close the gap too quick,” Jones commented. “I thought I could stay away from him, I couldn’t—and I know I’m better at staying away from people than Jake is.”
Jones also cautioned that Paul's additional muscle might not be sufficient to keep Tyson away. Jake thus gave the weight on as he knew he would not be able to keep distance from him. Though he won't be able to keep away from him, he is hoping he will be muscly enough to shove him backwards and keep him off.
Jones brushed off the question asking whether Tyson's age would slow him down or whether Paul's youth would provide an advantage. None of that fits the situation. It's a smart idea if you can push him back and you're big enough as he doesn't fight as effectively backwards as forwards. However, you have never been hit like that before, hence we have to see.
Jones's observations provide the expectedly much awaited confrontation even more mystery as the fight gets ready.