Ryan Garcia Eyes A Return To The Ring
By Miriam Onyango
Ryan Garcia is an American professional boxer. He held the World Boxing Council interim lightweight title in 2021.
As his suspension expires on April 20, 2025, Ryan Garcia says he wants to take a tune-up when he returns to action in early 2025. He has been out of the ring for a year. Garcia is coming off a victory over Devin Haney last April in Brooklyn in a fight that resembled a massacre.
He calls his suspension “jail” because it has kept him from competing, making money, and taking advantage of his fame. With limitless options of Haney, Gervanto Davis, Teofimo Lopez, or Shakur Stevenson rematches possible, Ryan could be making big bucks.
Unfortunately, after Garcia tested positive for a banned substance, Ostanine, he was suspended by the New York Commission, his win removed, and Haney’s loss cleansed from his record. The win had taken Garcia’s popularity to the next level.
The suspension prevented him from taking advantage of the fame received from that fight. It meant that Haney could not avenge his loss in a rematch. This also meant that Haney could not redeem himself.
If not for the suspension, the two fighters would have already likely booked a lucrative rematch. Haney has not fought since his loss, but he is expected to return in December to stay active.
Ryan Garcia has confirmed a return to the ring and promised massive fights when back in action. He may have plenty of options as people still have a significant interest in seeing him compete.
Since his suspension, the 26-year-old has remained active on social media and in the public eye as he attended MMA events including Super RIZIN 3 and Noche UFC 306.
Ryan Garcia recently took to his X account to provide an update regarding his return to the ring. He stated that he is pursuing top competition but indicated that his first bout could be a tune-up rather than the biggest name available.
He also expressed his interest in a rematch against Gervanto Davis. He earned his first career loss in April 2023 against the Baltimore native following a body shot. This might be the reason why he would like a rematch.