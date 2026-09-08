Teofimo Lopez Offers Blunt Take on Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Clash

The welterweight division prepares for what many consider a tentpole bout. This Saturday, WBC champion Ryan Garcia defends his title against Conor Benn.

For the first time in four years, Benn will be competing at 147 pounds. As a result, the weight cut and its effects on his strength, speed, and agility became part of the overarching headline surrounding the title fight.

Teofimo Lopez, the WBA (Super) welterweight champion, fresh off a career-defining win against Rolly Romero, stepped up to offer his opinion. From Benn's brutal weight cut and outward appearance to the British boxer needing to contend with Garcia's hand speed and precision. Lopez detailed his thoughts regarding the bout, offering a succinct, no-nonsense take on the fight and the two fighters.

Conor Benn | IMAGO / NurPhot

Lopez on Garcia vs Benn

Lopez offered a critique that slides right down the middle, possibly with an eye on a future fight.

"There could be an upset. You see the pictures, you see how his facial structure looks and everything like that. I think a lot of people are focusing more on those things than the skills. It should be a competitive fight. I think Ryan Garcia has a greater chance of winning this fight than Conor Benn. However, this is boxing, and anything goes."

Garcia has no issue making 147. He looks comfortable with the weight. Meanwhile, Benn has moved all the way up to the super middleweight division. Garcia will use his superior speed not only to counter Benn, but also to initiate exchanges that will turn the tide of the fight.

Additionally, Benn needs to evade Garcia's signature left hook, which stops fights dynamically. Benn fights through pressure with the strength to offset pace. However, with a tough weight cut, how does that affect his approach?

Benn's weight cut issues

Weight cuts are the necessary evil that most boxers who aren't heavyweights will go through. Benn knows that process and makes no excuses.

"It's hard, it is brutal, but we are getting it done," Benn told The Ring. "I'm not going to be complaining and moaning. I know what I signed up for. Listen, we know what we sign up for. Don't sign the contract and want sympathy. Yes, it's going to be hard; yes, it is taking a piece out of my soul and my spirit to get down in weight; yes, it is excruciating, but it's part of the job. It's hard; your body is screaming."

Conor Benn shows off his physique just under a week out from his WBC welterweight title challenge against Ryan Garcia 😤#GarciaBenn l Sept 12th in Las Vegas 🥊 pic.twitter.com/2attTa0sR2 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 6, 2026

Benn looked gaunt and lacked the usual muscle. Will he still have the strength to take on Garcia?