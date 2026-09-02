Ryan Garcia Promises to Take out 'Fancy Trash Can' Conor Benn on Pat McAfee Show

Once Ryan Garcia locks himself in the ring with Conor Benn, he does not plan to give the WBC welterweight title challenger a second to breathe. The newly crowned champion is already executing that game plan leading into fight week and doing everything he can to keep the pressure on Benn.

Garcia and Benn starred in a dual interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, when the popular host ignited the flames between the budding welterweight rivals. Before the show closed, McAfee tried to give Benn a platform to respond to Garcia's choice words, but the champion cut him off to call the Brit a "bum" and a "fancy trash can."

"You know what, I'm thinking about hiring him as my sparring partner," Garcia said. "[Conor Benn] might be my sparring partner after this fight. You're as good as a sparring partner, my guy. You're gonna get this a-- whooped.

"You're not at my level. You are borderline a bum. You are like an athletic amateur, that's what you are. Like a fancy trash can. You are like a very fancy trash can, bro. I'm gonna take out the trash Sept. 12. I'm gonna send your a-- back to the UK with a good check and hopefully your brain will still be intact."

"This guy talks enough for the both of us..



He's a child" ~ @ConorNigel



"This guy isn't at my level..



You're a fancy trash can and I'm gonna take out the trash" ~ @RyanGarcia #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/weu0uTFTEy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 1, 2026

Garcia and Benn have gone back and forth since the former dethroned Mario Barrios in February to win the WBC 147-pound title. Benn went on to cement himself as the No. 1 contender with a unanimous decision nod over Regis Prograis two months later to set up the future matchup.

Ryan Garcia continues Conor Benn slander ahead of WBC title fight

Without even entertaining any other options, Garcia has been locked in on Benn as his next opponent since beating Barrios. The erratic 28-year-old prematurely announced the fight in May on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' roughly two months before Dana White and Zuffa Boxing made it official.

WBC No. 1-ranked welterweight contender Conor Nigel Benn | IMAGO / Action Plus

Garcia has not let Benn off the hook since before the matchup was even announced. The Mexican-American has made himself laugh by giving Benn the nickname 'Conor Bum' and continues to discredit the latter's boxing skills.

Garcia has set a high standard for himself, one that the oddsmakers agree on. 'King Ryan' is already an overwhelming 4-1 favorite to notch his first title defense in Las Vegas on Sept. 12.

The Garcia-Benn matchup has also set up an intriguing promoter face-to-face rivalry, with White forced to work with longtime enemy Oscar De La Hoya.

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