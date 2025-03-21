Ryan Garcia Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Outcome
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are expected to engage in a blockbuster showdown later this year. The high profile fight looks like it could take place in September.
The boxing world is divided on how this potential clash could play out, but Ryan Garcia has no doubt on who'd win, claiming that Crawford can't beat Alvarez.
He believes Canelo is a master of his style and knows exactly what he's going to do inside the ring. He's also criticial of Crawford's most recent fight against Israil Madrimov.
Speaking on The Ring Champs Podcast with AK & Barak, Garcia said:
He [Crawford] can’t beat Canelo. He didn’t look that strong against Madrimov, and Madrimov isn’t even big. The thing with Canelo is that he’s mastered his style. He understands what’s always going on in the ring. I just don’t see him beating Canelo.
Crawford is, of course, the smaller fighter in a clash against Canelo Alvarez. 'Bud' usually fights at 147 pounds and his latest clash was at 154 pounds. However, to take on Alvarez, he needs to move up to super middleweight at 168 pounds.
Canelo is the younger fighter at 34. His most recent outing was against Edgar Berlanga in September where the Mexican earned a unanimous decision win. Alvarez already has a fight scheduled before taking on Crawford as he faces William Scull in May. With a win, Canelo can once again become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
Terence Crawford, meanwhile, is 37, and his last outing was tight unanimous decision victory in August 2024 against Israil Madrimov.
The Latest Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Reveals The Colossal Payday He'll Get From Rolly Romero Fight
Lomachenko Manager Chooses Better Fighter Between Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson
Jake Paul And David Benavidez Share Canelo Alvarez ‘Ducking’ Stories
Gervonta "Tank" Davis And Jake Paul Fight Falls Through Following Roach Draw