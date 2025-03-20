Ryan Garcia Reveals The Colossal Payday He'll Get From Rolly Romero Fight
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero will headline a blockbuster card on May 2 in Times Square, New York.
Apart from the main event, Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr will also take place on the card.
Garcia is set to make his first appearance since his April 2024 fight against Devin Haney. 'King Ry' earned a decision win in that contest after landing three knockdowns against Haney. However, he later tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine and was subsequently handed a one-year suspension.
He's facing a hard opponent in Romero in his comeback fight, and in a recent interview with Ring Champs with Ak & Barak, Garcia revealed he'll make astronomical sum he'll get paid for the contest.
Garcia was asked how much he is making to fight Romero. 'King Ry' told the hosts to guess number and he'd say higher or lower. He was first asked if he was making $10 million and pointed his finger higher. He was then asked if it was $15 million and again pointed higher. Finally he was asked if it was $20 million, and Garcia replied:
Around there.
Garcia also claimed that Turki Alalshikh is leaving fighters no choice but to face the best opponent by compensating them so generously. He said:
He’s going to move the needle. There is a method to what he’s doing, and I think he’s the new guy on the lock. I think he’s going to take over. If you’re hating on him, it’s weird because he’s bringing all the best fights possible. He’s making sure we fight, me and Devin. If you have any excuses, it’s not about money. He’s exposing people. So, if they deny a fight, it ain’t about money, for sure.
The Latest Boxing News
Turki Alalshikh Refutes Report Circulating About TKO Boxing League’s Payment Structure
Gervonta "Tank" Davis And Jake Paul Fight Falls Through Following Roach Draw
Lamont Roach Post Calling Out Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fans Goes Viral
Lamont Roach Agrees Fight With Undefeated Champion If Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch Falls Through