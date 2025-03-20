Lomachenko Manager Chooses Better Fighter Between Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson
Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson are the two top lightweights in the world at the moment.
Davis recently fought out a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach and holds the WBA lightweight title. Stevenson, meanwhile, earned a ninth round stoppage win against Josh Padley on 'The Last Crescendo' card in Saudi Arabia and holds the WBC lightweight championship.
A potential clash between the duo has been touted for a while, but the pair is yet to come face-to-face with each other.
In a recent interview with Ring Magazine, Vasiliy Lomachencko's manager has now claimed that Gervonta Davis is significantly more skilled than Shakur Stevenson.
Lomachenko's manager, Egis Kilmas, said:
He’s (Gervonta Davis) a much better fighter I think. Shakur, I’m not gonna take anything from Shakur. Shakur is a very good fighter but he’s a bumper. He goes in a shell, he runs away. Tank comes to fight. More interesting fight. Much more intriguing fight.
Gervonta Davis is reportedly set to fight Lamont Roach in a rematch next. Keyshawn Davis and Shakur Stevenson are also top options for 'Tank.'
Lomachenko, 18-3-0, last fought in May 2024. He defeated George Kambosos Jr via TKO. The Ukrainian is yet to have his next fight booked.
Considering the styles, Lomachenko facing Gervonta Davis could be intriguing for the fans. Davis, however, needs to settle the score with Lamont Roach first after a controversial first fight. Their rematch, if it gets signed, is reportedly set for June 21, 2025.
