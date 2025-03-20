Gervonta "Tank" Davis And Jake Paul Fight Falls Through Following Roach Draw
It's been three weeks since Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach battled to a controversial draw and the fallout continues.
Dan Rafael from Fight Freaks Unite has today broken the news that Davis and Jake Paul were due to meet in an exhibition bout if Davis was able to beat Roach on March 1.
These talks now look to have been scrapped with Davis and Roach heading for an immediate rematch this summer for either June 21 at T-Mobile Area in Las Vegas or June 28 in either Atlanta or Miami.
Paul was present inside the Barclays Center, Brooklyn to witness Davis and Roach fight to a draw first hand, and perhaps, was waiting to call out the 30-year-old if he was successful in defeating the lightweight challenger.
This news once again underlines the pull that Jake Paul has in boxing and the amount of money that fighting him generates is proving harder and harder for fights to turn down.
Fighting at 135-pounds in the lightweight division, serious conversations would have been held in regards to a possible catch-weight considering Paul's last fight against Mike Tyson saw him weigh in at a whopping 227-pounds.
This is a rivalry that seemingly sparked into life at the end of 2024 when Davis called out Paul following his fight with Mike Tyson, with Tank claiming that it was "disrespectful" for Davis to have agreed to that fight.
