Ryan Garcia's Decision to Reject VADA Testing for the Haney Rematch Is Under Question, Says Victor Conte
By Miriam Onyango
SNAC founder Victor Conte wonders why Ryan Garcia turned down Bill Haney, Devin Haney's father and manager, for a 48-hour window to start VADA testing in preparation for a possible rematch.
Conte finds it incomprehensible that Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) would refuse to sign up for the drug test in order to start the lucrative rematch with Haney (31-0, 15 KOs). Ryan cited the following as his justification for rejecting Bill Haney's 48-hour deadline for enrolling in VADA: ‘They are suing me,’ and ‘I don't require them.’
Ryan Garcia neglected to clarify that he will not be able to fight until April 2025 due to his ongoing suspension. Ryan would be foolish to submit to a drug test at this time while he is suspended and has not signed a contract to face Haney again.
After the rematch is agreed upon and a fight date is chosen, Garcia, 26, ought to sign up for VADA testing. Drug testing is quite costly, and although Ryan is undoubtedly a millionaire, his enormous $310 billion fortune does not put him in the same league as Gilded Age industrialist Andrew Carnegie.
In the event of a rematch, Ryan Garcia—who has 12 million Instagram followers, charm, and promotional prowess—will demand that Bill and Devin Haney take on a B-side position in the discussions. In their April 20th fight, Ryan easily defeated Haney with a lopsided 12-round majority decision, and he should be the favorite in any future rematch with Devin.
“Let's sumarize the recent update on @ryangarcia & @realdevinhaney Ryan announces he's in training 4 a rematch w/ Devin. Devin says OK let's do @vada_testing starting within 48 hours. Ryan says NO to Devin's offer 4 both of them to provide anti-doping leadership for boxing. Why?” said Victor Conte in his post on X.
“You have to be dumb if you think ima listen to what bill Haney request. First of all they are suing me. Second of all I don’t need them at all. LMAO,” said Ryan Garcia on X.