Ryan Garcia Sends Ultimatum to Interim Champ After Agreeing to Fight

In the last week, no one in boxing seems to have had a better week than Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz.

First, Cruz (29-3, 19 KO) retained his interim 140-pound championship, and the manner in which he did so thrilled fans. During a fight marred by fouling, it was a left hook that floored Nestor Bravo, ending the night and making him the toast of the boxing world for at least one day.

In light of his defense, Cruz decided to call out one of the biggest names in the sport. Cruz grabbed the microphone and decided to mention WBC welterweight champion Ryan.

Garcia, who stopped Conor Benn in two rounds, responded. Now, as hyperbolic as boxing can be, how realistic is the fight, and how soon could the fight get signed and organized?

Conor Benn vs Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Isaac Cruz calls out Ryan Garcia, who issues ultimatum

Cruz did not hesitate when he had the opportunity to speak in his post-fight interview.

“Hey Ryan, I’m here. My next fight for you. Come on, Ryan. Come on.” Isaac Cruz

With that verbal salvo, Cruz wanted to separate himself from the crowd, choosing to put Garcia on notice. In true form, as he never backs down from social media sparring, the champion responded.

“Let’s do this in December. The offer is on the table. I can tame a lion. I’m not too concerned about taming a pit bull." Ryan Garcia

Bravo pit bull proved me wrong tonight



Let’s do this in December the offer is on the table



I can tame a lion I’m not to concerned about taming a pit bull. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 20, 2026

Garcia followed up on his tweet above by issuing an ultimatum to Cruz less than an hour later, making it "very clear to the fans" that Cruz had denied fighting him twice and that this would be his last chance.

"To make this very clear to the fans I’ve asked to fight pit bull twice and one time he was my mandatory and he has denied twice. This will be my last time ever attempting to give him a chance. My word is very clear and I’m plan with my whole heart to follow it. If he denies I’ll never entertain this again"

To make this very clear to the fans I’ve asked to fight pit bull twice and one time he was my mandatory and he has denied twice. This will be my last time ever attempting to give him a chance. My word is very clear and I’m plan with my whole heart to follow it.



If he denies… — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 20, 2026

Cruz entered the Bravo fight with a left hand that changed the landscape of the bout. After being dropped by a punch, Bravo struggled to avoid it for the remainder of the fight. The one in the sixth round ended the fight. If the fight with Garcia does happen, whoever can land that specific punch will ultimately win the fight.

Garcia's advantages and disadvantages

Normally, Garcia would be the overwhelming favorite, considering he is 4.5 inches taller and has a 6.5-inch reach advantage. Furthermore, fighting at range favors him. However, Garcia also had a height advantage over Gervonta Davis, which ultimately led to a devastating body shot that concluded the fight.

In fact, Davis' blueprint could serve as a roadmap. Gracia will want to trudge forward and use the reach to his advantage to press early. Provided Cruz can stay composed and work the body by baiting Gracia to focus on protecting his head, you can see the plan at work.

Plus, Cruz went the distance with Davis, while Garcia could not stand up after the seventh. That mental toughness makes what looks like a runaway fight far more competitive.

Cruz understands that a fight against Garcia will attract significant attention and be a lucrative opportunity. If he wins, he stands to earn his largest paycheck to date, and a victory could lead to even more opportunities.