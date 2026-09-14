Conor Benn Gives Update on Boxing Future After Brutal Loss to Ryan Garcia

Conor Benn faced a brutal outcome in the biggest fight of his career. Less than six minutes into his fight against Ryan Garcia, the bout came to a violent end shortly after Garcia delivered a thunderous right hand.

In Las Vegas, Benn's lone transgression seems to be pride, as his possible hubris allowed him to walk into a punch from someone he considered a much smaller fighter. Benn gained 32 pounds back in hydration weight but could not find the right balance to absorb a clean shot.

At 29 years old, Benn is still in his prime and still holds a Zuffa contract. Yet, uncertainty about his future remains. Fighters lose fights, a truth as old as the sport itself. However, with the fight now a part of history, how Benn rebounds, or more importantly, when he returns to the ring, remains the biggest question yet.

Conor Benn | IMAGO / NurPhot

Benn's signing with Zuffa, after leaving Matchroom, elevated his level of competition. Dana White does not believe in tune-ups. Instead, he wants the best of the best to face off against each other, whichTurki Alalshikh's money makes possible.

The Garcia fight made Benn millions. Yet, was that a suitable price for him to endure a humiliating defeat at the hands of a fighter who showed him absolutely zero respect along the way?

RYAN KOS BENN 💥



Ryan Garcia knocks Conor Benn out inside TWO ROUNDS ‼️#GarciaBenn on @ParamountPlus and @DAZNBoxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/SnWmrLmTnx — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 13, 2026

Conor Benn's message to fans

The moments after any big fight are draining; all of the spent adrenaline gives way to a crash of sorts. Now, the grief of a globally televised loss compounds the issue. Benn shared his current state of mind in a social media post on Monday,

"Everybody keeps asking 'What's next for Conor Benn?' The truth is, I don't have the answer." Conor Benn

He later continued:

"Giving everything comes at a cost. And the people who have paid that cost more than anyone are my family and my kids. They've sacrificed time with their dad so I could chase this dream... So when people ask me what's next for Conor Benn, right now the answer is simple. Time with my kids." Conor Benn

Everybody keeps asking “What’s next for Conor Benn?”



The truth is, I don’t have the answer.



If you’d asked the 19 year old version of me whether I thought I’d be standing here ten years later, having lived through everything I have, I’d have told you that you were crazy.



I… pic.twitter.com/7ubR8004Zg — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) September 14, 2026

What is Conor Benn's next move?

Benn has Zuffa behind him, so they will be hunting for more big fights and bigger paydays. What does that look like, and what division will he compete at? First, even before the Garcia fight, Benn said he would not fight again at 147. As a result, anything at that weight is now off-limits. Subsequently, fights at 154 and 160 look like the smart move.

However, losing over 30 pounds just to make weight also brings 168 into focus. Though the higher the weight, the bigger the puncher.

Dana White said he wanted to build Zuffa around Conor Benn. Then in his 2nd fight he set him up with Ryan Garcia, a guy most anyone who knows boxing would KO him.



Now Dana gets to find out if boxing fans are as forgiving of losses as UFC fans are. pic.twitter.com/uHV7EjQvDI — Mike - MBA with Blue Collar Tendencies (@RoughEdgedNerd) September 13, 2026

Benn will need a comeback fight—something that can refresh the perspective of fans and organizations who are distancing them from him in the aftermath of the Garcia fight. Whatever he decides, Benn will have a lucrative career path, even after a brutal loss.