Paulie Malignaggi Trashes Conor Benn Ahead of WBC Title Clash

Since its inception, the welterweight division, though not exactly the center of the weight classes, remains an elite division.

Some of the greatest fighters in the 147-pound division gained fame and notoriety through their hard work in this highly competitive weight class. Conor Benn, the son of a Hall of Famer, understands what individual weight classes mean in the overall landscape of the sport.

However, many in and around boxing believe Benn's ascension has little to do with his skill set or in-ring performance. Instead, they feel as though his boxing lineage gives him extra production that those who don't have a famous surname don't have to stand behind.

Benn has the chance to win his first world championship on Saturday. He faces Ryan Garcia for Garcia's WBC welterweight championship. With a win, Benn can finally escape from his father's vast shadow, carving his own path and starting his own legacy. Yet, along the way, a vocal critic emerged who casts doubt on Benn's suitability to win a world title.

Conor Benn | IMAGO / kolbert-press

Malignaggi's slams Benn's credentials

From a resume standpoint, Paulie Malignaggi's is one to be envied. A two-division world champion to his name gives him the ability to give his opinion, especially as a former welterweight belt holder, which he did in an interview with BoxingScene.

“I don't think he's world-class, but he's a guy who's in world-class fights due to his popularity. It does suck to have to struggle to make weight. Whether you're good or not, it's just an irritating experience. It's just not an enjoyable experience.

"But he's going to get to fight for the world championship, so he'll be able to say that he fought for a world title. Other than that, I don't think even if he was at his best, and he wasn't struggling, you could tell me he was the best training camp Conor Benn ever had, I don't think he would be competitive against Ryan Garcia.”

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Looking at Benn's record, the former champion's assertions appear to have merit. While Benn faced Regis Prograis and Chris Eubank Jr., both fighters were well past their prime and nearing the end of their competitive careers.

Instead of challenging Mario Barrios, who held the WBC belt before Garcia beat him for it, Benn chose to rematch Eubank. This point is one that Malinaggi cannot let go of and holds against the British boxer.

“It's crazy; Mario Barrios is one of the worst world champions I've ever seen in my life... Conor Benn would have also been one of the worst world champions I would have ever seen in my life, but between the both of them, you never know. Maybe Conor would have been able to beat Mario... but now, for sure, he's never going to be a world champion.”

In Barrios' defense, he managed to last 11 rounds against Gervonta Davis, which is significantly longer than Garcia, who was stopped in just seven rounds.

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In essence, Malinaggi sees Benn as a last name with boxing gloves and doesn't believe that Benn has any chance of defeating Garcia. On the other hand, Benn can silence the former champion and his critics with a win against Garcia.