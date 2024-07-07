Ryan Garcia Shares Emotional Video Saying Goodbye To His Children Before Heading To Rehab
Controversial Boxer Ryan Garcia’s own actions have landed him in hot water, leading to a lengthy suspension from the sport. The WBC acted against Garcia for discriminatory comments on a social media livestream. Following a WBC suspension for using racial slurs, Ryan Garcia apologized on platform X, stating he takes 'full responsibility for his words.
"Sorry everyone that I offended," said Garcia on X while adding that he is "misunderstood" and is struggling with substance abuse for which he is 'going to rehab.'
Known for his barbs against opponents and unpredictable social media outbursts, boxer Ryan Garcia surprised fans with a heartfelt moment with his children before entering rehab to address his mental and physical well-being
“I’ve known Ryan since the amateurs, when we fought only TWICE btw lol. He was never like this. I’m not making ANY excuses for him or his actions. I’m legitimately worried about him, as a friend would be worried about his friend,” said Ortiz Jr. on his X page.
Garcia is currently facing a storm due to his recent use of discriminatory slurs on social media. He was expelled from the WBC and was last month suspended indefinitely by the New York State Athletic Commission for using performance enhancing substances. His victory in April over Devin Haney was also overturned to a no-contest
Concerns about Ryan Garcia's mental well-being arose before his fight with Devin Haney due to his unusual online behavior. This recent incident has only heightened those concerns among fans. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman revealed that the organization offered Garcia "multiple attempts for help with mental health and substance abuse," but Garcia declined.
Taking to platform X, Ryan Garcia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, sharply criticized his client's behavior and comments. "There is no room for hate or intolerance at my company. Period. I condemn Ryan's words in the strongest terms possible," said De La Hoya.
"I see that he has apologized, and that is a start - but it is only a start to earn back the trust and respect of those of us who have and continue to support him. We hope Ryan will use the time he has away from the sport to work through the issues he has publicly discussed. We stand ready to help in whatever we can," La Hoya added.
In a statement, Garcia's family denied that his comments reflect his or their value. "Our family unequivocally does not support any statements [Garcia] has made regarding race or religion -- these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised," said the statement.