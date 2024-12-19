Ryan Garcia Shares Encrypted Messages On His Social Media Accounts – Hitting Out At Devin Haney And Dad
By Isaac Nyamungu
Ryan Garcia (born August 8, 1998) is an American professional fighter. He held the World Boxing Council (WBC) interim lightweight crown in 2021.
The American boxing icon Ryan Garcia posted AI- generated pictures of him and a baby. The baby was a version of his last rival Devin Haney.
In the description of the post, ‘KingRy’ mentioned Haney’s lawsuit against him. Furthermore, he referred to ‘The Dream’ his ‘son’.
He also cropped in Devin’s dad - Bill Haney in the conversation. He disparaged him for not halting their bout.
“I love my son, don’t like how he’s suing me this Christmas but it’s all good, I guess I have to take the higher road and keep the Christmas cheer. No left hooks underneath the tree, don’t worry my son. And to grandpa Bill (Haney), you don’t get anything this year for not stopping the fight. Ended up on the naughty list,” read the post on Instagram.
Devin Haney is still suffering from the shadows of Ryan Garcia for reasons emanating away from the ring. It is apparent that Haney has not phased out the effect of his last fight with Garcia in April. However, the bout was announced a ‘no contest’ after positive test of the Mexican cam American boxer.
Haney has some pending issues unresolved. Additional to what occurred in the fight and subsequent trash talk between the two, Garcia has not seized from attacking Haney alongside his dad Bill. They both accused him of breach of contract and they seeking compensation from Garcia totaling to $7.5 million.
After locking horns in April for the WBC super-light weight crown, KingRy weighed overweight by 3.2 pounds, discrediting him from winning the belt.
On the bout night, Ryan overpowered Haney and attained a majority decision win. Subsequently, the boxer tested positive for prohibited substances, and thus the outcome was converted to a no-contest.
In September this year, Haney accused Garcia, hence, filing a lawsuit against him. He is claiming reward on various accounts, entailing fraud as well as breach of contract.
Currently, Haney is focusing on his preparation with Nate Jones, who trained Floyd Mayweather. He could face off Alberto Puello, Liam Paro, or even Ryan Garcia in his next bout.
Ryan Garcia (24-1,20 KOs), on the other hand, was supposed to fight Rukiya Anpo on 30th December boxing exhibition. However, he got a wrist injury during training, thus, deferring the fight to a later date.
‘I’ve been eagerly preparing for my upcoming exhibition fight in Japan, training hard in Dallas over the past several weeks,” said Garcia in a press release statement.
Unfortunately, I sustained a hand injury during training and returned to Los Angeles to be seen by the doctor,” he added.