Teddy Atlas Gives Predictions For David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde, Devin Haney vs Brian Norman Jr.

On November 22, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, multiple world titles will be on the line for a blockbuster event. The event will feature a co-headliner of David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde and Brian Norman Jr. vs Devin Haney.

Benavidez will aim to defend his WBC World Light Heavyweight title for the first time on Saturday, after being elevated to full champion earlier this year.

Norman Jr. will be aiming to make the third defense of his WBO World Welterweight title, as Haney aims to become a three-weight world champion.

Ahead of the major event in Saudi Arabia, legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas has had his say on the upcoming fights.

Teddy Atlas Predicts David Benavidez And Devin Haney To Emerge Victorious On November 22

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Speaking on his YouTube channel, The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the legendary trainer previewed the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia.

Breaking down the world light heavyweight title fight between Benavidez (30-0) and Yarde (27-3), Atlas believes that The Mexican Monster will retain his 175-pound title. Although Atlas could see a path to victory for the title challenger if he is able to apply pressure early, he ultimately believes Benavidez will prevail.

"Benavidez, if he gets his way with the body work, the pressure, the volume, the burst, if he gets his way, he will wear down Yarde. At the end of the day, I like Benavidez to win." Teddy Atlas

Atlas added, "I think youth will be served, and I think Benavidez will have a chance to get rid of Yarde before the night's over."

MORE: Anthony Joshua Reveals Motivation For Fighting Jake Paul

As for Norman Jr. (28-0) vs Haney (32-0), Atlas does not believe the champion will be able to retain his title. "I'm going to go with Haney. I'm going to say that he's back mentally, and that he's okay physically. He's going to go back to what he always was, a counter-puncher."

The boxing coach believes that Norman Jr. has qualities such as explosiveness, which can make him dangerous, but ultimately feels like Haney's experience could be decisive.

"There's danger all night in this fight. There's danger for Norman to get to Haney. If Norman hurts him the way [Ryan] Garcia did, the night's probably going to be over. He's a better finisher than Garcia; he's a good finisher.

"I know he's the underdog, but I'm going to take Haney." Atlas also believes that the fight will enter the latter stages as 'The Dream' will emerge victorious.

The Latest Boxing News

Dana White Drops Brutally Honest Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Fight Prediction

Conor Benn Hits 50 Cent With 6-Word Diss After Chris Eubank Jr Win

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Officially Confirmed As Date And Location Announced

Turki Alalshikh Hints At Anthony Joshua Superfight After Jake Paul