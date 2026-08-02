Ryan Garcia Reveals One Condition for Devin Haney Rematch

April 2024 hosted one of the most entertaining build-ups to a fight in recent boxing history, as Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney were set to meet in their highly anticipated bout.

Although the result on fight night would see Garcia get his hand raised, a failed drug test would eventually mean the result was overturned to a no contest.

Since then, everyone in the boxing space has mentioned the possibility of a rematch. However, despite both men being welterweight champions, it is appearing unlikely due to Garcia's recent comments.

Ryan Garcia wants Devin Haney admission in order to rematch 'The Dream'

February 29, 2024, Los Angeles, California, USA: WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin Haney addresses the media at the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for his upcoming fight with Ryan Garcia. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a recent discussion with Ring Magazine, Garcia discussed the potential of a sequel bout with bitter rival Haney in the future.

"Nah, [I don't want Haney next]. I probably wouldn't have to do it," Garcia said.

"At the end of the day, this guy is going to have to eat at himself for a while. Until he admits that they f----- with my s---, or something that was going on, I'm never going to fight him. Until he tells the truth, I will never fight him" Ryan Garcia

When asked for further clarification, the WBC Welterweight champion said, "His little brother supposedly knew that I was going to get caught with steroids," while using air quotations.

"They never addressed it. They never said it. Why would his little brother go on his story and say, 'Ryan Garcia is going to get caught for steroids'? How the f--- did you know?

"I was tested for four months straight. Nothing, nothing, clean, clean, clean. All of a sudden, three or four weeks after the fight, 'oh yeah, by the way, Ryan was caught with steroids.' Wouldn't you have found out right away?"

'King Ryan' reiterated his point by saying, "I won't even fight them again until they start telling the truth".

The 27-year-old said that he wasn't avoiding accepting the rematch for the sake of building anticipation, but specifically for the reason that he wanted an admission from Haney.

"It's going to eat at you forever," Garcia said toward Haney. "That iconic picture lives on forever. Whenever you talk s---, all I got to do is post a picture of me standing over you."

Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Garcia will look to make the first defense of his WBC title in September, when he takes on British boxing star Conor Benn.

As for Haney, negotiations for a fight with Keyshawn Davis recently fell through, leaving him looking for an opponent.