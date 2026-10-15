Ryan Garcia vs Teofimo Lopez in Advanced Talks as Fight Window Emerges

Ryan Garcia, through his words and in-ring work, has become not just a focal point of the welterweight division. From a marketing standpoint, Garcia has morphed into one of the faces of boxing.

With that, the WBC welterweight champion has a strong hold on a division where he holds only one title. If perception truly shapes reality, many believe that Garcia is the key figure in this weight class.

The Conor Benn victory opened the eyes of many who believed that Garcia was just a social media troll with a left hook. The 28-year-old stopped Benn in two rounds, outclassing his much larger opponent with footwork and speed, literally beating the Brit to the punch.

Conor Benn vs Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

And with only two losses on his record and an 80.7% knockout rate, Garcia's accomplishments prove his prowess. Now, he is making progress towards dominating his division.

Garcia vs Lopez fight date materializing

With a big money bout against a Zuffa fighter already in the win column, the WBC champion has turned his attention to Teofimo Lopez. According to Ring Magazine's Mike Coppinger, Garcia's camp and Lopez's representatives are in advanced talks. Setting up a unification fight would not only spur interest but would more than likely be the biggest fight of the first quarter of 2027.

"Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez are now in advanced talks to fight in the first quarter of 2027, sources tell @ringmagazine. Expect this welterweight title fight to happen next. And it’s a big one," Coppinger tweeted.

Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez are now in advanced talks to fight in the first quarter of 2027, sources tell @ringmagazine. Expect this welterweight title fight to happen next. And it’s a big one. pic.twitter.com/g4DYTXCjL5 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 15, 2026



Lopez, who had already set his sights on Garcia, is the current WBA (Super) welterweight champion. Additionally, he's earned a reputation for being a durable fighter with a sturdy chin. Having never been knocked out in his career presents a unique challenge for Garcia, who is known for having one of the best left hands in the sport.

Additionally, Lopez is one of the sport's most honest talkers, engaging in truth over bluster. The sanctioning bodies will move heaven and earth to make the fight a reality, and they might have to.

I believe the Garcia-Teo fight will happen regardless of the WBA’s ruling here. Catterall could end up being elevated. https://t.co/TatrsKLwfH — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 15, 2026

A clash of styles

The prospective unification fight would challenge each fighter in very different ways. Garcia will step through the ropes with fight-ending power and determination, whether inflated or real. Against Benn, he owned a decisive speed advantage.

On the other hand, part of what makes Lopez a difficult draw for Garcia is not a physical trait. The WBA champion excels at mid-fight adjustments, meaning if an approach doesn't work in a round, he will scrap that tactic and try something else.

Moreover, he adjusts to aggressive opponents, as Garcia does. Lopez attacks power punches with a knack for countering, which could deter Garcia from wading in and firing off flurries.

RYAN KOS BENN 💥



Ryan Garcia knocks Conor Benn out inside TWO ROUNDS ‼️#GarciaBenn on @ParamountPlus and @DAZNBoxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/SnWmrLmTnx — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 13, 2026

A win for either fighter practically locks up the division from a negotiation standpoint. As Garcia and Lopez work to set up the event, the fate of the 147-pound weight class could hang in the balance.