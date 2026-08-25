Teofimo Lopez Sets Sights on Garcia-Benn Winner Before Devin Haney Showdown

New WBA welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez looks upon a new horizon and a possible lucrative future.

In boxing, champions play a major role in shaping the likelihood of big fights. The title belt not only positions them as the representative of a weight class but also grants them leverage, serving as a nearly impenetrable shield. As a result, Lopez wants to become the focal point of the division.

Meanwhile, his promoter, Matchroom head Eddie Hearn, is beginning to map out Lopez's course of action. First up? Possibly facing the winner of the highly anticipated Ryan Garcia-Conor Benn battle. Once they settle their beef in the ring on September 12, Hearns thinks the winner of the fight could set up a tentpole event, a PPV bonanza. If Lopez wins again, a possible matchup with Devin Haney could be on the horizon.

Lopez, riding a wave of momentum, announced that he is ready to take on any challenger. The new champ doesn't appear interested in warm-up fights or bland mandatory challengers. Instead, he chooses the path of most resistance, demonstrating fearlessness.

Teofimo Lopez | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Lopez eyeing undisputed status

Lopez reached this point with a title belt in hand and confidence in his fists and feet. During his fight against Romero, he faced a significant challenge when he suffered a jagged cut near his eye. With the world title at stake, the 29-year-old could not afford to take it easy; he needed to decisively win rounds to create enough of a lead to sway the judges' decisions.

After his title win, Lopez used the microphone to articulate his intentions.

"This is the road to undisputed. I’m here to claim the next world title. Whoever the next champion is, that's what it's all about. It feels like I've got some work to do; that's for sure. But it feels good at the same time. I have to remind myself of everything that I've accomplished thus far at 29. But you guys have to realize that I'm here to make the best fights happen, truthfully. We don't duck. We don't dodge any fights."

Teofimo Lopez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Whoever wins the Garcia vs Benn fight will be the dominant force at 147. While Benn has already proclaimed that the September 12 fight will be his final one at welterweight, the lure of money and prestige could be a motivating factor in staying in the division. On the other hand, the mercurial Garcia doesn't really reveal direction or intentions. If he isn't engaged in conflicts with other fighters, he often directs his frustrations at his own promotion.

If Lopez wins that fight, he mentioned Haney as a potential next opponent. The WBO welterweight champion doesn't typically try to overpower his opponents. In fact, he hasn't scored a knockout since 2019, a span of 12 fights.

Lopez brightened his future with a career-making victory. Now, can he reimagine the landscape of the division with himself at the center?