A mega fight is in the works and all but confirmed between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Ryan Garcia. While speculative dates have circulated, Kalshi’s boxing market weighs in and contradicts the potential date that’s surfaced.

Kalshi favors the bout for 2027, with a 39% chance it happens before January 1, 2028. While February 6, 2027, has been mentioned, there is only a 20% chance on Kalshi, the lowest on the board. A $10 trade that the bout happens before 2028 profits $14.58. The same trade on it happening before March 1, 2027, profits $30.72.

When will Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Ryan Garcia fight? - Kalshi

Before March 1, 2027 20%

Before June 1, 2027, 31%

Before September 1, 2027 35%

Before January 1, 2028 39%

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code VIP60 at registration to earn an exclusive $60 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

Garcia hints at a date

At the end of the day, this is still Ryan Garcia talking. That said, until officials announce when Garcia and Mayweather will fight, it should be taken with a grain of salt, and Kalshi is doing just that. Garcia went on stream with Adin Ross and N3on, claiming that the bout will take place on February 6, 2027, and Kalshi isn’t biting, with 20% being the lowest on the board.

"We are going to fight Floyd Mayweather on February 6. Floyd, we're going to kick your a--. This is not an exhibition; this is a real fight. I'm going to take his zero. It's going to be in Vegas."

As for Mayweather, he hasn’t hinted at a date, but did confirm that he’ll face off with Garcia. However, not before mentioning a tune-up fight on December 19 in Thailand against Matty Floyd.

Will the fight happen?

On the Ryan Garcia front, this fight is good to go. For Mayweather, it’s a different story. Mayweather last fought in 2017 against Conor McGregor and retired after that. Since then, he’s had several planned bouts called off, including a rematch with Manny Pacquiao and an exhibition with Mike Tyson.

Garcia recently fought in September against Conor Benn, where he won via a second-round TKO.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.