Sam Goodman Suffers A Vicious Wound Forcing Title Bout To Be Postponed To A Later Date
By Isaac Nyamungu
Sam Goodman has been injured. He has a cut during training. This comes ahead of his December 24th bout leading to the likelihood that his clash with Naoya Inoue will be postponed to a later date.
“Disaster. Sam Goodman has been cut over the eye in his final spar before the undisputed fight with Naoya Inoue. Goodman camp now pushing for a delay to scheduled Christmas Eve fight in Tokyo. Goodman was set to fly out tomorrow,” wrote Ben Damon on X account
In spite of that cut isn’t, like, massive or anything, it’s certainly enough that you wouldn’t go into a clash against Naoya Inoue in 11 days sporting it, particularly when you’re a compulsory opponent and will get your shot ultimately. It’s just not worth risking, you’re already up against it as a huge underdog against Inoue.
"I'm sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it," 31-year-old Inoue wrote on his X account.
Goodman was set to face off for the title of undisputed super bantamweight world champion on Christmas Eve, yet was injured in his final training session on Australian.
"We hope you will come again on the new dates. Let's fight at our best," he added.
However, while preliminary concerns curtailed around Inoue moving on from Goodman and locating for a new challenger, a silver lining quickly appeared.
"To Inoue and his team, I know they would’ve been preparing hard for this fight and I don’t want my opportunity to go anywhere," Goodman had said barely hours before Inoue publicised the new date.
The Japanese icon took to social media to declare that his fight against the Aussie would still go ahead, with a new date released that is, January 24.
In the event Goodman (19-0, 8 KO) does get the deferment expect, it remains to be seen if Inoue (28-0, 25 KO) will still contest in 11 days.
"I want to fight this guy. This has been a 14-week camp but this has been the last 15 years of my life, everything I’ve ever done to get into this position and to take this guy on,” said Goodman.
Inoue emerged undisputed bantamweight champion when he stopped Paul Butler in December 2022, before moving up in weight and continuing to lead.
"I just want the chance to have a crack against him for all those belts. And hopefully we can get it on sooner rather than later once this cut heals up," said Goodman.
Nevertheless, Inoue, 31-year-old knocked out Luis Nery in May of this year and then recorded win over Doheny in the seventh round four months later.