Tyson Fury Mocks Jake Paul By Calling Out Manny Pacquiao, ‘Bam’ Rodriguez & More
Tyson Fury has never been shy on the mic and 'The Gypsy King' has now delivered a hilarious Jake Paul dig. 'The Problem Child' is coming off a win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and following the fight he immediately called out Anthony Joshua and Gervonta Davis.
Fury has been left baffled with the selection of opponents as Joshua and 'Tank' Davis are two opposite ends of the weight spectrum. Joshua is a former heavyweight champion while Davis is the WBA lightweight title holder.
In response to Paul's callouts, Fury has mocked the YouTube star by listing the opponents he wants to face next, including Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, Naoya Inoue, and the legendary Manny Pacquiao.
Speaking to The Ring's Mike Coppinger, Fury said:
I like how Jake Paul calls out the full spectrum from featherweight to heavyweight. He called out 'Tank' Williams (Davis) and Joshua. That's just crazy. That's what you call richter scale callout. May as well chuck 'Bam' Rodriguez in there as well, why not?
He added:
Listen, I wanna come out, maybe fight Inoue or 'Bam' Rodriguez next. That's what I want. In my ideal world, I'd fight 'Bam' Rodriguez, Inoue, and why not the old Manny Pacquiao, who fights tonight.
Tyson Fury retired at the start of 2025 after losing two fights against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. His humor on the mic has always been top-tier and the recent interview shows boxing is more entertaining with Fury around.
As for him fighting Inoue or 'Bam' Rodriguez, both of them combined would put them around Fury's weight.
