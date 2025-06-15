Sergio Mora Makes Bold Canelo vs Crawford Prediction: ‘He’s Just a Mean Dude'
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to fight on September 13 and the undisputed super middleweight title is on the line. Many believe it's the fight of the century between two extremely accomplished boxers.
Crawford is making a jump up two weight classes to take on Canelo at 168 lbs. 'Bud', though, is a skillful fighter, who also possesses the malice to harm his opponents. He boasts a 41-0-0 record with 31 knockouts.
Canelo is known for his power, but has a lot of miles on his tires. He has a professional record of 63-2-2 and the wear and tear of all those fights might have started taking a toll on the Mexican's body.
Former WBC light middleweight champion Sergio Mora has now broken down the fight, making the aforementioned points. However, he thinks Crawford is bulking up nicely and is bigger than Canelo at the moment. Mora has backed Crawford to hurt Canelo, but thinks the Mexican will win a decision.
In a recent interview, Mora said:
For a long time I kept saying, a great big man will beat a great small man. That's just how it is in boxing. But after Canelo's last performance, he struggled against a guy in cutting off the ring. He struggled against a longer guy that wasn't trying to make it a fight. Canelo has lost a step, let's keep it real. He's a man over 65 fights, he's been fighting professionally since he was 15 years old. There's wear and tear, there's injury. He can turn old overnight. Believe it or not, he is younger than Crawford.
Mora added:
But Crawford doesn't have those miles. Crawford is 37, he can turn old overnight. But I still like Crawford, he's just a mean dude, he's been bulking up nicely, doing it the right way. He looks bigger. He looks bigger than Canelo as far as the height, the shoulders. I think it's gonna be a decision type fight.
For his final prediction, Mora said:
I think it's a decision type fight. And I don't think Canelo leaves unscathed. He's gonna leave a little bruised and beat up. But he'll still win the decision.
