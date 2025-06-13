Teddy Atlas Names The 5 Greatest Comebacks In Boxing History
Boxing legend Teddy Atlas has dropped the latest 'greatest' list via his YouTube channel, The Fight with Teddy Atlas.
Atlas enjoyed a stellar career as a trainer before transitioning to the microphone as an analyst in the, and whenever he has something to say, the boxing world listens. This time around, Atlas has revealed his five greatest comeback knockout wins in boxing history.
Atlas' description of the list states, "Stunning moments where fighters were down on the cards, in deep trouble, or seemingly finished, only to flip the script with one punch or one final surge of will."
Let's take a closer look at the top five.
5. Joe Louis vs Billy Conn
In one of boxing's most memorable fights, Louis took on Conn at the New York City Polo Grounds in 1941. Conn was ahead on the scorecards going into round 13 and went for the knockout instead of playing it safe. The move gave Louis the window he needed to put Conn to the canvas and win the fight.
4. Julio Cesar Chavez vs Meldrick Taylor
One of the most controversial finishes in history, Chavez took on Taylor back in 1990. Going into the 12th round Taylor was ahead on the cards, but had taken damage. With two seconds left in the round, Chavez hit Taylor with a right hand that put him to the ground, but while Taylor rose to his feet on count six, the referee stopped the fight.
3. Rocky Marciano vs Jersey Joe Walcott
Marciano vs Walcott was another incredible turnaround at the finish. In September of 1952, the two faced off for the world heavyweight championship in Philadelphia. Walcott was ahead moving into the 13th round before Marciano struck Walcott with a right, knocking him clean out to end the fight in dramatic fashion.
2. George Forman vs Michael Moorer
Foreman took on Moorer in 1994 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Moorer held the WBA and IBF titles and at 26 years old was nearly 20 years younger than Foreman, who was 45. Moorer controlled the fight and the scorecards moving into the 10th round, but a perfect right hand knocked Moorer out, handing Foreman the victory and the title.
1. Mike Weaver vs John Tate
Last but not least, Atlas listed Mike Weaver vs John Tate. The two clashed in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1980 for the WBA heavyweight title, with Tate entering the fight undefeated. Tate led in the scorecards all the way to the 15th round before a left-hook from Weaver dropped Tate to the canvas giving him the heavyweight title.
What do you think of Atlas' list?
The Latest Boxing News
Oscar De La Hoya Blasts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Hype And Dana White
Jake Paul Names Cristiano Ronaldo, Canelo & More In List Of World's Most Overrated Athletes
Heavyweight "President" Ike Ibeabuchi Announces Ring Return 26 Years After Last Fight
Shakur Stevenson Reveals What Will Help Lamont Roach In Gervonta Davis Rematch