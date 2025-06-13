Why Abdullah Mason Can Win A World Title At Just 21
Rising Cleveland star Abdullah Mason may be one of boxing’s best prospects no longer. After a stellar performance, he is set to fight for a world title shortly, according to the WBO.
Mason (19-0) defeated Namibia’s Jeremia Nakathila (26-5) via stoppage when the African fighter was unable to continue after four rounds on June 7th.
In the aftermath of his victory, the WBO has ordered Sam Noakes-Abdullah Mason for its vacant lightweight title.
Sam Noakes (17-0) is a big prospect in the UK, and this bout is a big step up in class for both men. You could say it's a potential Riyadh Season-type fight.
Noakes’ head movement could use some work. Most worryingly, he tends to lean forward over his front foot at the wrong moments. On paper, that’s tailor-made for Mason, who has a strong uppercut. Conversely, Noakes has eaten some big shots and kept coming forward in his career.
Mason, for all his polish and promise, still has a few skeletons rattling in his closet—notably, the ghost of Yohan Vasquez (26-6). Against Yohan Vasquez in Norfolk last year, Mason was impatient. He was dropped twice in the first round but also had his opponent on the canvas in that same wild round. Mason rallied, stopping Vasquez in the second round via KO.
Last week in Norfolk, Mason showed something different than he had in his previous time out. He was a fighter, unlike the impatient prospect who got knocked down twice in the first round last year against Vasquez.
Defeating Jeremia Nakathila was the biggest win of his career. A title shot at the WBO belt at just 21 years of age is a remarkable accomplishment. Another recent fighter to win the title at such a young age? Devin Haney (33-0).
