Shakur Stevenson Faces High Stakes in February Showdown with William Zepeda
By Miriam Onyango
Shakur Stevenson claims he doesn't require a workout in order to get ready for his February matchup with William Zepeda. Stevenson assumes that he won't suffer another injury from a hand disease that would interfere with his plans and cause more delays.
WBC lightweight champion Shakur (22-0, 10 KOs) will have been out of the ring for a while, but more importantly, he hasn't prepared himself to face someone like Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs). After fighting Edwin De Los Santos in November of last year, Shakur appeared to be under a lot of pressure. Stevenson was getting worked up against that huge puncher, having taken some vicious blows early on.
The 2016 Olympic silver medallist Shakur was running about the ring, oblivious to the jeers, and had entirely given up on trying to fight De Los Santos. Shakur did not hit anything other than the occasional jab.
Shakur's career will end exactly where Devin Haney's did following his most recent loss to Ryan Garcia if he loses this bout. Stevenson can put his hopes of facing Gervonta Davis in the rear. Eddie Hearn, Skakur's promoter, will have to make a decision regarding his fighter for the remaining bout on his two-fight contract.
The judges declared Shakur, the boxer from the A-side, the winner, but he didn't appear to have done enough. Shakur attributed his performance on a hand injury during the fight. Few spectators accepted the explanation, pointing out Shakur's terrified appearance following De Los Santos' heavy tag in rounds one and two. Stevenson started running because he didn't want to be knocked out.
Hearn might decide to give Skakur a raw deal, giving him an Olympic gold medal in 2020 to Andy Cruz and letting him see out his career. If Hearn intends to distance himself from Shakur, there would be little sense in wasting the remaining fight left in his contract by putting him up against a soft touch.
“Yeah gotta realize I know what I’m capable of,” said Stevenson on X.
“I don’t need tune ups I been doing this my whole life I’m forever in the gym, February gone be a movie,” continued Stevenson.