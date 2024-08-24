Shakur Stevenson Joins Forces With Eddie Hearn, Targets Boxing’s Biggest Showdown
By Mohamed Bahaa
Shakur Stevenson, the three-division world champion from Newark is now partnering with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Promotions entering a new phase of his career. Following his farewell to Top Rank earlier this year, Stevenson has teamed up with Hearn to "be unstoppable in and out of the ring."
Stevenson is scheduled to meet former super-featherweight world champion Joe Cordina in his debut at lightweight under the Matchroom banner as part of this significant business move. The fight will start what seems to be a high-profile collaboration.
Speaking on the Matchroom YouTube channel, Hearn described the aspirational future road map for Stevenson. “What we do is we go Joe Cordina, William Zepeda, Gervonta Davis. For me, once we’ve done our work over that six-month period, Gervonta Davis against Shakur Stevenson will be the biggest fight in boxing.”
Currently ranked number one among all four sanctioning bodies in the lightweight category, William Zepeda has been promoted as a possible opponent for Stevenson. With the two fighters' stylistic clash much awaited, the possibility of a Stevenson-Gervonta Davis battle has already captivated boxing fans' imagination. Although Davis has eliminated 28 of his 30 opponents, Stevenson is known for his defensive skills and has one of the best records in terms of avoiding punches.
Thrilled about the 27-year-old's joining the Matchroom stable, Hearn showed faith in Stevenson's future. “I am delighted to welcome what I believe is a pound-for-pound great to the Matchroom team. Shakur Stevenson is 27 and already a three-division World champion and might be unbeatable in the sport of boxing. This young man should be a global superstar, and I believe with our machine behind him, he will land all the big fights and receive all the credit that he deserves.”
Stevenson's path with Matchroom is scheduled to start on October 12, when he will be meeting Cordina in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For the gifted champion, this bout is the beginning of what might be a career-defining series of bouts.