Shakur Stevenson Makes It Clear That He Has No Plans To Re-sign with Promoter Bob Arum's Top Rank
“It’s OVER, take the L out of Lover..They proved to the world numerous of times they can’t help a black fighter turn to a superstar now watch how much I go up without em,” posted Stevenson on his X page.
In a bout that displayed his abilities and perhaps showed why Top Rank isn't making much effort to retain him, Shakur Stevenson defended his WBC lightweight title with a technically proficient yet ultimately underwhelming performance against Artem Harutyunyan. Stevenson won by unanimous decision but seldom threatened to end the fight early on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
“The hate come with this sh*t! You move around the ring you a track star you walk em down & beat him up they yell “but you ain’t get the KO” it’s always something’ can’t make everyone happy! But I’m happy! Congrats Shakur on to next and keep building!” said Claressa Shields to Stevenson after the match on X.
Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) started to find his range in the third and fourth rounds. By the fifth, he increased the pressure, landing a two-punch combination to the head before targeting the body.
He kept seeking opportunities to land significant blows in the later rounds, he lacked the strategy or finesse to create those openings and ultimately appeared content to ride out the remaining time.
Stevenson won the fight and retained his title; however, whether he gained new fans or increased his chances of securing the defining fight he desires remains uncertain.
“It’s kind of hard to prove [you’re that guy] when you don’t have a fighter who’s trying to fight back. I’ve got to cut off the ring a little bit more,” Stevenson remarked in media reports
Disappointed that his preferred opponents, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Gervonta Davis, are overlooking him and appear poised to fight each other, Stevenson appeared resigned to keep going forward and waiting for opportunities to arise.
“I love boxing. But if they don’t want to fight me, I’ll stay in the gym and keep busy,” he added.