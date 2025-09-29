Shakur Stevenson "Spars" With Andre Ward In Viral Clip
Shakur Stevenson and all-time great Andre Ward mixed it up with some shadow boxing in a video released on social media.
In the clip, Mr. Stevenson (24-0) adopts the classic “Philly shell” technique as he tries to counter off of Andre Ward (32-0). Both fighters are messing around, and no fists land, but the sequence is tactically revealing.
Ward picks apart the “Philly shell” easily and shows fast hands for a retired fighter. The 41-year-old Hall of Famer hasn’t fought since 2017, when he defeated Sergey Kovalev (36-5-1) via TKO in a light heavyweight title fight.
The speed is still there, as are the skills – at one point, he sets up Stevenson for a left hook to the body. Instead, Ward catches him with a knowing smile.
Shakur has his moments too – a couple of times he throws hooks that, if they were meant to land, would have caught Ward coming in.
For his part, Andre Ward has long teased a comeback and has flirted with fighting celebrity boxer turned fringe cruiserweight contender Jake Paul (12-1). Ward has also suggested in the past that he would be open to facing the world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua (28-4).
For now, though, Ward is earning his living as a boxing commentator and content producer.
Usually such clips would be fun and games. The two fighters chuckle throughout. However, for Shakur Stevenson, it could be a glimpse of the future. We live in a world where there are more weight classes than ever. Surprisingly, though, they mean less than they did just a couple of decades ago.
Weight Classes Mean Less Today
Terrence Crawford (42-0) jumped two weight classes to win the undisputed Super Middleweight title (168 lbs.) from Canelo “Saul” Alvarez (63-3-2) earlier this month in a historic upset.
Gervonta Davis (30-0-1), the current World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title holder since 2023, will jump in weight to fight cruiserweight Jake Paul. The exhibition is set to take place at 195 lbs according to press reports.
Not to be outdone, Floyd Mayweather (50-0) is coming out of retirement to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition. Never mind that Mike Tyson (50-7) is a heavyweight, and Mayweather never fought above 147 pounds.
Stevenson has already held world championships in three weight classes and is the current World Boxing Council (WBC) lightweight champion. He will certainly fight in more weight classes before he retires, though how far he can go remains to be seen.
