Despite Past Beef, Claressa Shields Backs Surprise Pick In Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight
Claressa Shields has made it clear who she is backing for Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis. The exhibition bout on Netflix is set to take place on November 14.
Since the announcement of the clash, one specific point has stuck out to the fans — the size difference between Paul and Davis. Paul (6'1") is eight inches taller and over 60 pounds heavier than 'Tank' Davis, who is the WBA lightweight champion.
Paul is currently ranked at cruiserweight by the WBA, a feat he achieved by beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr earlier this year. Many fans and experts believe it's a gimmick fight, yet they are still interested in the contest. It's a testament to both Paul and Davis' popularity.
And now Claressa Shields has shared her two cents on the upcoming match.
Claressa Shields on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis
Shields wants 'Tank' Davis to get the job done against Paul. In a recent social media video, the GWOAT said:
'Tank' better whip Jake Paul's a**. I ain't even gonna hold you.- Claressa Shields
Shields and Davis have had a rocky relationship over the years. On one occasion, Shields called Davis a weirdo after the Baltimore boxer took shots at her looks. She said, "F*** Tank. There you go little weirdo."
Shields, though, is apparently staying on the side of the purists and backing 'Tank' against Paul, who is yet to win over the boxing community despite putting on some big fights.
MORE: Footage Of Terence Crawford Gunpoint Police Stop Circulates As Omaha Mayor Responds
Jake Paul called a 'bully' for fighting Gervonta Davis
Carl Froch has called Paul a bully for his choice to fight Davis next. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The Cobra' said:
All I can say about Jake Paul fighting somebody half his size is, he’s a f—— bully. It’s just, it’s just wrong — I know he can’t fight.- Carl Froch
Froch added, "He’s gone from Krusty the Clown to Sideshow Bob. He’s getting worse, do you know what I mean? This is a guy who is just taking the p— out of the sport. And I don’t think this [fight with Davis] has gained much interest."
