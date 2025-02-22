Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch
Shakur Stevenson is set to take on Josh Padley with the WBC lightweight title on the line on February 22.
Yorkshire's Padley is stepping in on short notice after Stevenson's original opponent Floyd Schofield had to pull out. Padley is staring at the opportunity of a lifetime with the chance to pull off an upset for the ages.
Undefeated Stevenson is 22-0-0 with 10 knockout wins under his belt. He beat Artem Harutyunyan via unanimous decision in his last fight.
Padley, meanwhile, is 15-0-0 with four knockout wins. His last win came against Mark Chamberlain. However, it's fair to say that the Brit has never fought anyone of Stevenson's level.
Checkout the keys to victory for both fighters as two undefeated pugilists clash for the WBC lightweight title.
Keys to victory
Shakur Stevenson is a master of avoiding clean hits. He is not a huge power puncher and also doesn't throw in bulk. Rather, Stevenson picks and chooses his moments.
The 27-year-old is 5'8" and has a reach of 68 inches. Managing the distance would be a key to Stevenson's victory. Making Padley miss and attacking on the counter will help him accumulate damage.
With 10 finishes on his record, Stevenson can land the right shot at the right time. He would look to make Padley miss early in the fight and eventually drown him in the later rounds to get a finish.
29-year-old Padley is the older fighter. He is stepping in on short notice and that could be a key factor as Padley's conditioning in the later rounds could be tested.
Padley's best bet to victory is landing a massive shot. He has the ability to do so as seen in his last fight against Chamberlain. Padley put Chamberlain down before earning a decision win.
To cause one of the biggest upsets in history against Stevenson, Padley might need to get a knockout. Instead of playing into Stevenson's game and making it technical, making things dirty at some point could work for Padley.
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: Fight date
Date: February 22
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: Time
Card start time: 11:45 am EST
According to DAZN, Shakur Stevenson and Josh Padley will have their ringwalks at 3:35 pm EST
How to watch: Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley
TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley will be available on DAZN PPV.
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: Location
Location: anb Arena (Formerly The Venue), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley will take place at the anb Arena (Formerly The Venue). The fight has been relocated from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.
Fight Card
Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: Undisputed light heavyweight title fight
Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole: WBO interim heavyweight title fight
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: WBC lightweight title fight
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super welterweight title fight
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title fight
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title fight
