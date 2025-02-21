Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 Full Card Weigh-In Results
For all of the drama that has taken place during fight week with "The Last Crescendo," there weren't any surprises for the weigh-in.
Each of the seven title fights is now official after 13 of the 14 fighters weighed in Friday morning. Martin Bakole is the lone fighter who didn't weigh in but doesn't need to make a certain weight since he's a heavyweight. Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) is a late replacement for IBF champion Daniel Dubois, who was pulled from the card due to an illness. Bakole will face Joseph Parker (35-2, 23 KOs) for his interim WBO heavyweight title.
MORE: Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole To Be For Interim Title
The other late replacement on the card, Josh Padley (15-0, 4 KOs), weighed in under the lightweight limit at 134 pounds. He replaces Floyd Schofield, who was also pulled from the card because of an illness that landed him in the hospital. Padley will face Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) for his WBC lightweight title.
Artur Beterbiev weighed in at the light heavyweight limit of 175 pounds, while Dmitry Bivol weighed 174.1 pounds. Beterbiev and Bivol will be fighting 133 days after their first bout on Oct. 12, which Beterbiev won by a majority decision to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion.
The PPV portion of the card begins at 11 am EST on Saturday and can be watched on DAZN PPV or PPV.com. The card takes place at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Here are the entire results from the weigh-in on Friday.
Artur Beterbiev: 175 — Dmitry Bivol: 174.1 — For Beterbiev's undisputed light heavyweight title
Joseph Parker: 267 — Martin Bakole, yet to weigh in — For Parker's interim WBO heavyweight title
Shakur Stevenson: 134.1 — Josh Padley: 134 — For Stevenson's WBC lightweight title
Carlos Adames: 158.1 — Hamzah Sheeraz: 159 — For Adames WBC middleweight title
Vergil Ortiz Jr.: 153.1 — Israil Madrimov — 152.1: For Ortiz's interim WBC junior middleweight title
Zhilei Zhang: 287.5 — Agit Kabayel: 241— For WBC interim heavyweight title
Joshua Buatsi: 175 — Callum Smith: 174.1 — For Buatsi's interim WBO title
