Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 Preview: Start Time, Date, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream

All the marbles are on the line in the light-heavyweight division as Beterbiev and Bivol do it all over again in Riyadh.

Lewis Watson

Bivol opts to congratulate opponent instead of blame games
Bivol opts to congratulate opponent instead of blame games

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol meet once again for all the belts in the light-heavyweight division this Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Labelled "The Last Crescendo", this historic contest between the sport's best 175-pounders takes place just four months after Beterbiev won a narrow majority decision over Bivol to become undisputed at the weight.

Scorecards read 115-113, 116-112, 114-114 back in October in favor of Beterbiev, with Team Bivol feeling aggrieved in a competitive back and forward fight.

Keys to Victory

If Beterbiev is to seal the repeat victory on Saturday night, then he will have to keep the pace of the fight for longer pockets than he did back in October.

The champion is a pressure fighter who wants to cut down the ring in order to corner his opponent, and with a reported smaller ring size on Saturday night this could become an easier task than first thought.

Bivol impressed in the first encounter but as much as he looked comfortabe in the bulk of the fight, the so-called Championship Rounds swung in the favour of the eventual champion. Bivol will need to box to plan, use his lateral movement and keep varying his attacks for the entirety of the contest if he is to get the nod and seek revenge.

Beterbiev is a KO specialist and will feel frustrated that he wasn't able to dent the defence of Bivol.

The champion is 40, not getting any younger and may well come out all guns blazing from the opening bell.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 fight date

Date: February 22, 2025

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 will take place on February 22, 2025.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 start time

Time: 4 pm EST (1 pm PST)

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 will start at 4pm EST (1pm PST)

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

TV/ Stream: DAZN/DAZN PPV, TNT Sports Box Office, Sky Sports Box Office

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 will stream on DAZN/DAZN PPV, TNT Sports Box Office, Sky Sports Box Office

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 location

Location: anb Arena (Formerly The Venue), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Vergil Ortiz vs. Israil Madrimov will take place at the anb Arena (Formery The Venue) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Note: The venue for this event was changed on February 21st from Kingdom Arena to anb Arena (Formerly The Venue).

Fight Card

Undisputed light heavyweight title fight main eventArtur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole: WBO interim heavyweight title

Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: WBC lightweight title

Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz: WBC middleweight title

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov: WBC world interim super welterweight title

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: WBC interim heavyweight title

Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith: WBO light heavyweight interim title

