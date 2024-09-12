Shakur Stevenson Withdraws From Title Fight Due to Hand Injury
By Moses Ochieng
WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has suffered a hand injury that requires immediate surgery, forcing him to withdraw from his scheduled title defense against Joe Cordina. The fight was set to headline the undercard of the Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev bout at the Riyadh Season event on October 12th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
This bout was meant to be a showcase for the 27-year-old Stevenson in his first fight under a two-fight contract with Matchroom. Fans, who were eager to see him in action despite the pay-per-view cost, are understandably disappointed.
Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) was facing pressure to deliver a more exciting performance. He was recently spotted working on mitts with Terence Crawford over the past two weeks. It's unclear if he may have pushed himself over the limit, putting too much power into his punches in an effort to impress the boxing superstar.
"Unfortunately, my hand gave out on me but in 2025 let's bounce back and take over boxing," Stevenson said on X.
This bout would have been a valuable challenge for Stevenson in preparation for his fight against Zepeda, which might not happen due to the injury. Stevenson needs these matchups to elevate his status and establish himself as a top contender in the lightweight division.
Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) was gearing up for a bold move to the lightweight division after suffering his first career loss. The 32-year-old saw his unbeaten streak and IBF super-featherweight title come to an end in May, when he was defeated by Northern Ireland’s Anthony Cacace. He was set to be one of three British fighters competing for a world title on next month’s card.
“God works in mysterious ways. Thru the ups and downs, I’m steady hungry and motivated more than ever. 2025 gone be my best year yet. Surgery went great it’s a minor setback for a major comeback,” Shakur further expressed on his Instagram page.
If Hearn proceeds with the plan to match Shakur against Zepeda, it’s another challenging fight that Stevenson could potentially lose. However, if Shakur wins both fights, Hearn will likely face stiff competition to sign him as a free agent, as Stevenson would be at the pinnacle of the sport and a lucrative asset for any promoter he signs with.