Shane Mosley Jr Breaks Down Bohachuk Fight, Decision to Sign With Zuffa Boxing [Exclusive]

Shane Mosley Jr. has spent the majority of his career vying for a world title opportunity. He’s taken big fights against contenders like Daniel Jacobs and Jesus Ramos Jr., but he hasn’t been able to get over the hump.

Following a tough decision loss to Ramos Jr., Mosley Jr. is starting a new chapter in his boxing career, one that will bring high-profile headliners, beginning Sunday night at Zuffa Boxing 6.

The 160-pound contender will face Serhii Bohachuk, a hard-hitting middleweight contender known for his volume and pressure. The challenge won’t be easy, with Mosley Jr. coming into the fight as a +220 underdog.

KO on SI spoke to the contender about his path to joining Zuffa Boxing and what he expects from the fight on Sunday night.

KO on SI: Why did you decide to join Zuffa Boxing and how is it different than other promotions you’ve worked with in the past?

Shane Mosley Jr: "I got the call from them a couple of days after my last fight, where I lost to Jose Ramos in a decision. I honestly thought, you know, the way boxing works, you lose, they kind of just forget about you for a little bit. Just a couple of days later, I got a call from them and they said, ‘Hey, we're interested in talking to you and want to work with you.’ And so I thought that was incredible.

"The experience of putting on good fights, putting on very, very competitive fights, was impressive to me. Also, the fact that they wanted to keep me consistent as a fighter. I think that was important to me because I've had a lot of long layoffs in my career. To be consistent and know that I'm going to be fighting more consistently was a positive for me."

KO on SI: A lot of fighters might come off a tough decision loss and take a tune-up, but you decided to jump back in against a highly rated fighter in Bohachuk. What does that say about your mindset?

SM: "What it says is that I have a strong mind and I’m going to make it better. You could just sit and lick your wounds and feel like ‘oh, I need a tune-up again,’ or you can just get back up and go. I want to challenge myself again. I want to be the best."

Shane Mosley Jr. will face the hard-hitting Serhii Bohachuk on Sunday. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

KO on SI: Based on what you’ve seen from Serhii Bohachuk, what challenges do you anticipate and how are you preparing for him in the gym?

SM: "He’s a very consistent fighter. He brings a lot of pressure and a lot of activity. I’ve prepared for that, just prepared for a lot of punches coming back. Preparing for being consistent and just keeping him off balance and keeping sharp."

KO on SI: You live in Vegas, but you haven’t been able to fight there since 2021. How different has this experience been, being able to fight in front of your second hometown?

SM: "It’s really incredible that I get to fight in Vegas. Man, I’ve been wanting to fight in Vegas for a very long time. My last fight was actually supposed to be in Vegas, but some things with the card got shifted and we got moved to San Antonio. I’m very excited to be fighting in my workplace I call home."

KO on SI: Two fights ago, you were at 168, while this fight is at 160 pounds. How has the cut gone and talk about your experience in camp.

SM: "Camp is going great, I feel like I’m very, very ready for the challenge at hand. The cut is going, but I’m right where I need to be. I’m ready to shed the pounds and get ready for this fight."

KO on SI: Do you have a final message to your fans for Sunday night?

SM: "Fans, come check out a great night of fights. It’s going to be on Paramount+, May 10 on Mother’s Day … you’re going to see a lot of great fights, including mine, obviously. The main event is the best fight. Since it’s Mother’s Day, you've got a lot of guys fighting for their mom. ‘Mama said knock you out,’ so everybody is going to try to knock their guy out. So that’s what you’re going to see."