Shawn Porter Has Unique Belt Idea For Jake Paul vs 'Midget' Gervonta Davis Fight
The focus of the boxing community has been on the August 20 fight announcement between Jake Paul and Gervonta "Tank" Davis, which was announced one week ago.
This fight announcement is getting mixed reactions from fans and pundits alike. While many are excited to see these two icons of the sport square off for what's sure to be millions upon millions of dollars, it seems that the majority is frustrated that this fight is taking place.
While some are upset with Tank for stooping so low to fight someone like Paul instead of rematching Lamont Roach (which is what boxing purists would prefer to see), the biggest criticism fans have has to do with the massive size and weight disparity between Paul and Tank.
Jake Paul (who is listed at 6'1") weighed in at about 200 pounds before his last fight, while Davis (who is listed at 5'5") weighed in at about 135 pounds to fight Roach earlier this year. This gigantic weight difference (which will likely make this bout an exhibition) has soured many on this fight news.
Shawn Porter Weighs In on Jake Paul vs. Gervonta "Tank" Davis
One of the most respected voices in boxing is former welterweight world champion Shawn Porter, who maintains a large platform through The Porter Way podcast. And in an August 26 episode, Porter shared his honest opinion about Paul vs. Davis.
"I said this last year, I said to create an influencer title. And let [Paul and Davis] fight for it over there, in the influencer world. They can live the life of 'I'm a world champion', without having to do something like this," Porter said.
"Now, the issue for this [fight] that I have is, you have a legitimate 135-pound champion fighter getting in the ring with a 190-pound guy, whatever Jake Paul is... Tank maybe walks around at 150 [pounds]. We know he's not walking around at 170," Porter added. "So this is different from a Crawford coming up to a 168, but his walk around weight is 170, 180... This thing here is all the way different."
"Jake, I get it. You need somebody that's really got some eyeballs on them in order for you to really take this thing serious. But at the same time, you getting in the ring with a borderline midget," Porter continued with a laugh. "Borderline midget. Because I'm a borderline midget."
It will be interesting to see what the response is to Porter's comments.
The Latest Boxing News