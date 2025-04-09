Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions Signs Another Female World Champion
Jake Paul has been making waves in female boxing with his promotion, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). Founded by Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, the promotion has already signed stars such as Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner. They also made four additional acquisitions recently.
And today they've announced they've added yet another champion fighter to their stable in 27-year-old Brit Ellie Scotney. Scotney is 10-0-0 as a pro and is the current IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion.
Scotney raved about the MVP after pledging her future to Paul and Bidarian. She told BBC:
MVP is breaking barriers for women's boxing, and I'm proud to be part of a movement that's creating real change and global opportunities for female fighters. This is just the beginning, and I can't wait to show the world what's next.- Ellie Scotney
Scotney is hoping to catapult her career to the next with Paul and MVP. She added:
Becoming a unified super-bantamweight world champion has been the result of years of grit, sacrifice, and passion - and now, with the backing of MVP, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, I'm ready to take things to the next level.
MORE: Lamont Roach Drops Telling 6-Word Update About Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Rematch
Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian hailed Scotney as the best pound-for-pound British female boxer and promised to take her to the next level. As for Scotney, she is coming off a unanimous decision win against Mea Motu in her last outing in January.
Scotney has been added to the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 main card on July 11 and will take on WBC champion Yamileth Mercado.
