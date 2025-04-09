Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions Signs Another Female World Champion

Queen of the Ring joins MVP 🇬🇧@elliescotney_ (10-0) is officially part of the MVP family! The 27-year-old Londoner is the Unified Super Bantamweight World Champion 🏆 and currently ranked #2 in the world 🌍.

10 fights. 10 wins. Still undefeated 🥊



The takeover continues… pic.twitter.com/0AS2bbw9Hk