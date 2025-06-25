Jake Paul Taunts Canelo Alvarez With Hilarious Video Ahead Of Chavez Jr Clash
Jake Paul is known as 'The Problem Child' for a reason. He rarely fails to capture attention with his antics and Canelo Alvarez is the latest victim of Paul's social media mockery.
Paul returns to action this weekend, taking on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The YouTuber turned pro-boxer currently boasts a professional record of 11-1-0 with seven knockout wins under his belt.
Chavez Jr, a former middleweight champion, is much more experienced. The Mexican has a record of 54-6-1 with 34 KOs. Paul, though, is brimming with confidence, as his latest video might suggest. He brutally roasted Chavez Jr and sent a warning to Canelo Alvarez with his latest Instagram video. The caption read:
Chavez will be my piñata on Saturday - then Canelo is the next.
Paul then went on to perform some hilarious antics throughout the video which you can view below.
Jake Paul was recently in talks to fight Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican, though, snubbed it and signed a lucrative four-fight deal with Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh instead. He will fight Terence Crawford on September 13 as the second bout of that contract. A Jake Paul showdown looks unlikely in the near future, however, as Turki Alalshikh prefers opponents like Hamzah Sheeraz and David Benavidez.
'The Problem Child', meanwhile, could receive a ranking in cruiserweight if he beats Chavez Jr this weekend. The purists remain skeptical of Paul's boxing record as many believe it's padded with former MMA fighters and boxers past their prime.
MORE: Watch Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr on DAZN PPV
His sole loss came against Tommy Fury, arguably the sole active boxer among his opponents. With a win against Chavez Jr, Paul can erase those doubts to some extent and continue building his aspirations for a world title fight.
One thing is for certain, Paul knows how to captivate the audience. His recent promotional work has once again been exemplary. 'The Problem Child' doesn't mind crossing a line or two in order to generate eyeballs and Canelo Alvarez took a stray as a result.
It will be interesting to see if the undisputed super middleweight champion responds or even considers fighting Paul in the future.
