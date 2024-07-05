Super Lightweight Fireworks! Tune In To The Televised Undercard Of "Big Time Boxing USA: Shields vs. Joanisse"
World-ranked super lightweight Michel "La Zarza Ali" Rivera will face 140-pound contender Hugo Alberto "Nato" Roldan in an intriguing 10-round co-feature on Saturday, July 27, from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, live on DAZN. Salita Promotions has announced two elite super lightweight supporting bouts for its upcoming "BIG TIME BOXING USA: SHIELDS VS. JOANISSE" event.
The night's televised undercard will feature power-punching former world-title challenger Shohjahon "Descendant of Tamerlane" Ergashev taking on Julian "The Quiet Storm" Smith in a 10-round super lightweight bout. The main event will be Undisputed Middleweight World Champion and boxing superstar Claressa "GWOAT" Shields' historic challenge of WBC Women's Heavyweight World Champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse.
“The super lightweight division is one of boxing’s deepest in talent and in personality. Shohjahon Ergashev and Michel Rivera are both top contenders and they are in with live challengers who are looking to make their own claims to fame. These fights are going to be barnburners with the winners in line for world title shots,” said Dmitriy Salita.
Michel Rivera, 26, (born in Miami and raised in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) gained notoriety by dominating a number of opponents who were either undefeated or had previously been defeated. These opponents included Ladarius Miller (then 21-1), Jon Fernandez (then 21-1), Jose Matias Romero (then 24-1), Joseph Adorno (then 14-0-2) and Jerry Perz (then 14-1). He won the World Boxing Council Continental Americas Light lightweight title and the IBF–USBA title along the way.
Rivera, who is currently ranked WBC #13, is said to resemble a young Muhammad Ali. In November, he defeated former world champion Sergey Lipinets (UD 10) via unanimous decision, bouncing back from his sole loss in the professional ranks.
“My fans can expect a real fast, explosive Michel Rivera. I’ve got a new team, but the same goal. And that’s to be a world champion and dominate the division,” said Rivera during a break in training.
" Salita Promotions is delivering arguably the most stacked card in recent years to Detroit. This is how you build champions and contenders, not cannon fodder!" said Real Kronk Gym on their X page.
Hugo Roldan (22-2-1, 7 KOs), a native of La Banda, Santiago del Estero, Argentina, is 31 years old. In his six-year career, he has already defeated the following fighters: Lucas Bastida, a former South American middleweight champion; Damián Yapur, a former super lightweight champion from Argentina; Sergio Gil, a former lightweight champion from Argentina; Chaco Victor Hugo Velázquez, a former welterweight champion from Argentina; Emiliano “Cobrita” Domínguez, twice (both UD 10).
Prior to traveling to fight in North America, Roldan had a perfect record. However, he lost both of his contentious bouts there—a 10-round decision to Joseph Adorno in September 2022 and, most recently, to Batyrzhan Jukembayev in September of last year. After those two defeats, Roldan won the WBA Fedelatin Welterweight Championship over Jose Hugo Acevedo via unanimous decision after returning to Argentina in February of last year.
“We’ve fought twice in the United States and lost close decisions because of local favoritism. This time we are not leaving it in the hands of the judges,” said Roldan.
Shohjahon Ergashev (24-1, 21 KOs), a well-liked southpaw puncher from Detroit via Rakhmon, Uzbekistan, is now ranked IBF #13. He practices at the Kronk Gym under the tutelage of famous trainer SugarHill Steward.
Ergashev had dominated his previous contests prior to his lone career loss, which came in November during an unsuccessful challenge for the IBF Super Lightweight World Championship held by then-champion Subriel Matias.
In January 2018, he defeated the undefeated Sonny Fredrickson in three rounds, and in 2019, he defeated Mykal Fox by unanimous decision, dealing him his first loss of the professional fight. In March, Ergashev most recently defeated veteran Juan Huertas of Panama City via first-round knockout. Ergashev has over 2.7 million Instagram followers and is a celebrity sensation in his home country of Uzbekistan. The 32-year-old most recently starred in a national TV ad for the INFINITI QX50 luxury automobile series.
“I am happy to be back in the ring. I look forward to climbing back up the rankings, winning a world title and knocking out my competition. Don’t blink on July 27. I am putting on a big knockout show,” said Ergashev.
Julian Smith, 33, was raised in a rough neighborhood in the South Suburban area of Chicago after being born in Blue Island, Illinois. Smith was ridiculed, imitated, and harassed due to his speech impediment and deafness after developing meningitis as a young child. Before going professional in 2018, Smith had a stellar amateur boxing record of 84-7 and had won two Chicago Golden Gloves titles.
In his ten bouts as a professional, Smith has performed admirably against elite opponents and claimed a number of notable victories. These include the undefeated 0 against then-14-0-1 Alfredo Escarcega by unanimous shutout in July 2022 and the undefeated 0 against then-8-0 Orestes Velazquez by ninth-round stoppage in February of this year.
Smith says he believes a victory over Ergashev will be a significant step toward helping him become the first deaf African American welterweight champion in history, having always had to work more than others to succeed.
“I have worked hard for this opportunity, and I intend to make the most of it. Ergashev is a good fighter, but he is in the way of my dreams. I’ve been the underdog my whole life and I’m good at it. July 27 will be a big step toward my goals and I’m training harder than ever to make that happen,” said Smith.