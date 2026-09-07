Tyson Fury Says Anthony Joshua Fight Off and Calls Out Old Rival

In the latest twist in the blockbuster fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, the 'Gypsy King' has said he is looking for a new opponent for November as the feud over where the fight takes place rages on.

It was announced in April that the two British heavyweight greats would finally share the ring after a decade of circling each other, but it never quite was the right time, with Joshua losing his titles from Andy Ruiz and having to win them back, and Fury at the mercy of the courts - being forced into a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, which ultimately put their fight on ice.

With the fight officially on and both men having signed their individual contracts with Sela, and Turki Alalshikh fronting the bill for the fight, it seemed there could be nothing else to obstruct it from going down. But in the last few weeks a bitter back and forth behind-the-scenes took place which has now spilled over onto social media - regarding where the fight will take place.

Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, claim to have signed a contract that stipulates the fight must take place in the United Kingdom, but Fury does not have the same. Now, because of the global reach of the fight, the promoters are considering hosting it in the United States, with Madison Square Garden emerging as the favorite.

Joshua, for his part, has been mostly quiet during this whole process, but Fury has been firing off post after post on social media, calling Joshua a coward and saying that he is using this disagreement as a way out of the fight after a disappointing comeback performance against Kristian Prenga that saw him dropped twice in the first round before ending the fight himself in the second.

Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk... again

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Xinhua

Fury's latest outburst seems to be his last at Joshua, claiming he is now looking for a new opponent for November and calling out none other than his old rival and Joshua's new training partner, Oleksandr Usyk, to a trilogy fight.

"It looks like AJ has s--- his pants yet again. After 11 years, he has finally s--- his pants again. This will only lead me to a fight with Oleksandr Usyk," Fury said.

"Oleksandr, you're his [Joshua's] trainer and his sensei, and you know he is a weak-minded piece of s--- and that he would never fight the Gypsy King, which you have had the guts to do twice.

"You got the decisions last time, fair play to you. Good luck to you, let's do it again. Let's run it back in November. The ball is now in your court, Oleksandr. Do you want to fight me this year, 2026, or are you calling it quits?

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

"Let me know because I am now looking for a new opponent."

Could Fury vs Usyk 3 actually happen?

Usyk and Fury have shared the ring for 24 of some of the best rounds of this decade in 2024. Usyk emerged the narrow split-decision victor in their first meeting, which crowned him undisputed heavyweight champion. In the rematch, Usyk extended his advantage with a wider unanimous decision to put the rivalry to bed.

The Ukrainian boxing legend would then go on to defeat Daniel Dubois to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, followed by a controversial knockout win over kickboxing great Rico Verhoeven in May.

Usyk vs Verhoeven | IMAGO / Middle East Images

Then, at the end of June, Usyk shocked the world and vacated his heavyweight titles in search of a 'last dance' as he called it - free of the politics of sanctioning bodies for one last paycheck. The rumors circulated that he would take on the only other heavyweight champion of the last 10 years (other than Andy Ruiz) that he hadn't beaten, Deontay Wilder.

There have been no movements or announcements on Usyk's next fight yet, as he enjoys some well-earned time off. But could he be swayed by one last fight with Fury before the end of the year? More than likely not, as he has little else to prove against Fury and could get a similar-sized purse for fighting someone like Wilder.

It also seems that Usyk is looking to 'complete' his heavyweight resume by fighting Wilder, and a third fight with Fury does nothing for him in that sense. It only provides the risk of a blemish against a man he has already beaten twice.