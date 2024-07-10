Tension Between Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather's Camps
Gervonta Davis' co- trainer, Kenny Ellis, recently called out Floyd Mayweather on social media. He believes Davis, nicknamed "Tank," has the skills to crack Mayweather's famous defensive technique, the shoulder roll. Davis and Mayweather go way back. Mayweather mentored Davis early in his career, but their relationship soured after Davis left Mayweather Promotions in 2022.
"Gervonta Davis can decode the shouder roll. If Floyd can fight another exhibition he can fight another [professional] fight. If he's [as] great as he says he is let's stop spinning the fans - Gervonta vs. Floyd," said Ellis on Intagram.
Floyd Mayweather saw immense potential in Gervonta Davis when they first joined forces. "Uh, no I asked [was] what [Floyd] for the whole summer before I signed with him you know before I even you know signed anything on paper he already bought me cars, he bought me jewelry, and things like that," said Davis in an interview once.
This potential fight has a lot of intrigue for fans. It's a classic student vs. teacher narrative, with added spice from their current rivalry. So far, Mayweather hasn't directly responded to the challenge. He's currently retired from professional boxing but does participate in exhibition matches.
There's a significant age difference to consider. Mayweather is 47, while Davis is in his prime at 28. Floyd Mayweather capped off his professional boxing career with an undefeated record of 50-0. Legends like Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez tried and failed to dethrone him. Throughout his career, Mayweather never even hit the canvas from an opponent's punch. Given his dominance, facing him in the ring required exceptional courage or perhaps a hint of recklessness.
"I'm the best, nobody can beat me," said Mayweather once and it will be up to Davis' trainer to prove that statement right.