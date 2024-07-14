Teofimo Lopez Eyes Move To Welterweight Division
By Moses Ochieng
Lopez, the WBO champion at 140 pounds, announced on Saturday that he might soon be taking his "Takeover" mantra to the welterweight division.
“147 is something that I plan on moving toward, probably even in this next upcoming match. Listen, I believe what really sounds swell is 'Teofimo Lopez, three-division world champion at 27 years young.' I'm all about that,” Lopez said to the press.
Over the past year, Lopez (21-0, 13 KOs), has frequently suggested he might retire, but the 26-year-old New Yorker clarified that these statements were merely a publicity stunt.
“I remember I [previously] expressed that 'I don't want to do this anymore. I don't need to.' I felt that I had accomplished everything. I lost a little fire at that moment [talking about retirement], especially after coming off the phenomenal win against Josh Taylor. I still have the hunger for the game. I still have the love for the sport and that's the main and important part,” stated Lopez.
Lopez recently secured a unanimous decision victory over Steve Clagget on June 29. This bout was his fifth as a junior welterweight since 2022, with his last four fights all going the distance.
“I believe I still have the power. I'm still maturing as time goes as far as power. It's more so of IQ and EQ when you're in the ring. That's really where I am trying to progress now. I've allowed [Hall of Fame Top Rank] matchmakers [Bruce Trampler and Brad Goodman] to make my career,” he added.
Norman (26-0, 20 KOs), also promoted by Top Rank, recently achieved a 10-round demolition and stoppage victory over Giovani Santillan.
With Top Rank's roster at 147 pounds being weak, Lopez would be a logical opponent, especially once the WBO fully elevates Norman to the full title, a position currently held by Terence Crawford, who is moving up to 154 pounds.
As the current 140-pound WBO titlist, Lopez can move up to 147 pounds and immediately challenge for the title according to the sanctioning body’s rules.