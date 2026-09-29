Teofimo Lopez Faced With Ultimate Duty or Dollars Dilemma

After his title win against Rolly Romero, WBA welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez became the toast of boxing, yet he was just reminded of his responsibility.

Last week, the WBA ordered Lopez and his representatives to negotiate a mandatory defense against Jack Catterall. Catterall took to social media to remind the champion of his duty to the organization.

The mandatory defense runs counter to Lopez's hopes of competing in big fights, such as one against WBC champion Ryan Garcia, who name-checked Lopez as a potential next opponent. While the Catterall fight isn't the most attractive from a financial standpoint, it is still mandated. Catterall is attempting to play the long game.

Teofimo Lopez | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Catterall gives Lopez a countdown

Social media has served as a de facto promoter for boxing, generating interest and advancing narrative at no cost. While superstars like Garcia use the media to set up possible fights, challengers can use it as well to put pressure on fights, as Catterall did.

"23 days @ Teofimo Lopez ⏳," Catterall wrote on X.

In other words, the WBA placed a clock on Lopez for him to come to an agreement to fight Catterall. The immense public pressure is the only option that works for Catterall. He's the challenger with nothing to lose and growing public opinion on his side, especially in his home country. The United Kingdom prides itself on hard-working, blue-collar boxers who will fight anyone, anytime.

Therefore, the public will turn up the heat on Lopez. And don’t forget, Catterall isn't exactly known for his chattiness or his bravery in making a move like this. Plus, Matchroom co-founder Eddie Hearn has established a reputation for being hard-nosed about champions taking mandatory fights.

The WBA's order

On September 22, the WBA formally announced a 30-day clock for the fight. During that time, if the parties fail to agree on a date, the organization will order a purse bid. In essence, they will force the fight and ensure it happens; otherwise, the following scenarios could unfold: They could strip Lopez if he doesn't want to fight Catterall, and then could order a fight between Catterall and Raul Curiel for the vacant title.

Jack Catterall | IMAGO / PA Images

With a title, Lopez has a measure of leverage with the belt. However, Garcia is a box-office draw who would give Lopez his largest payday ever. The question for Lopez is what is more important: holding the title or possibly cashing in on his biggest payday? A fight against Garcia elevates Lopez's profile, possibly leading to other big fights if he wins.

Either way, Catterall looks set to receive a title shot. Whether it's Lopez or not, it remains to be seen.