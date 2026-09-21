Eddie Hearn Makes Huge Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr Admission Amid Trilogy Rumors

Since losing his world title shot to Ryan Garcia, Conor Benn admitted his immediate future is up in the air. While many speculate that he could settle his rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr. next, Benn's former promoter, Eddie Hearn, advises otherwise.

Hearn promoted Benn for his first 25 professional fights, culminating in his two-fight series against Eubank Jr. in 2025. Benn and Eubank split their two fights at welterweight, suggesting a lucrative trilogy matchup to settle the score.

However, Hearn suggests that a third fight would not go well for Benn, despite dominating the most recent meeting. The Matchroom Boxing promoter admitted he tilted the odds significantly in his fighter's favor to influence the result of their rematch.

Eddie Hearn is seen during a press conference at The Glasshouse in Surfers Paradise on January 06, 2025. | IMAGO / AAP

"Because of the job I did for Conor Benn, I made sure that Conor Benn had a huge edge in that fight," Hearn said, via BoxingScene. "I did it fairly; I did it contractually. I spun the other team around my finger because that's what I do to make sure my guy has the edge in that fight.

"If I'm on Team Eubank, that ain't happening on my watch [again], so the fight happens at 168 with no rehydration clause and it's a fair playing field. Because it probably wasn't a fair playing field [last time]. And now people are going to say, 'Oh, Eddie Hearn's admitted it.' Guess what, motherf-----? It's my job... I made sure we had the edge and I was protecting my guy against the bigger man."

The contracted weight and ensuing rehydration clause became the underlying story of the rivalry, particularly once Eubank pointed the finger at Hearn for purportedly risking his life. Eubank claimed that Matchroom Boxing officials prevented his ambulance from immediately leaving the arena after the first fight.

🗣️"IT WASN'T A FAIR PLAYING FIELD"😮



Eddie Hearn has admitted Conor Benn had an unfair advantage over Chris Eubank Jnr in their two fights.



Hearn has said if he's on Team Eubank then he will make sure the trilogy is at 168lbs with no rehydration clause❌ pic.twitter.com/1TgBJeNc4q — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) September 21, 2026

Hearn and Benn infamously endured a rough split when the latter shockingly signed with Zuffa Boxing in early 2026. Benn claimed he couldn't turn down the offer for "life-changing money," but Hearn remains bitter over the unexpected development.

Eddie Hearn teases Benn-Eubank trilogy with new twist

Since the rematch, Benn went on to beat Regis Prograis in his Zuffa Boxing debut to become the WBC's No. 1-ranked welterweight contender and earn his shot against Garcia. Benn was thoroughly wiped out by 'King Ryan,' leaving the 29-year-old in limbo.

Jun 13, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Professional boxer Conor Benn during UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest at The Ellipse. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benn remains under contract with Dana White and Zuffa Boxing, and Hearn is now astoundingly in contact with Eubank, with a potential promotional deal in place. Eubank is currently a free agent following his split with Ben Shalom and BOXXER.

Hearn said that if he is promoting Eubank and negotiating the trilogy fight from the other side, he will make sure he gives Eubank that situational edge in the final chapter.

"Since then, having spent time with Chris and seeing what he actually went through -- nothing to do with rehydration, but medically and physically what he went through to do that second fight, which he should never have done. If it's on my watch, [Eubank] will have the edge in that fight."