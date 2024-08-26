Terence Crawford Dismisses Challenge from Another World Champion: “It Wouldn't Be A Fair Fight”
By Mohamed Bahaa
Now a four-weight world champion, Terence Crawford has confirmed his reputation as among the most gifted and versatile competitors in boxing nowadays. Following his recent unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov, which earned him the WBA Super-Welterweight World Title, the 36-year-old from Omaha finds himself in great demand among opponents from many divisions wanting to challenge him.
Crawford has made it abundantly clear that his main goal is Saul "Canelo Alvarez," a fight that would demand him to move up two weight classes. Any discussions about a possible showdown with Crawford would have to wait though, since Canelo is set to fight Edgar Berlanga on September 14.
In the interim, another fighter has thrown his name into the mix. Currently a super-lightweight world champion, Teofimo Lopez indicated interest in meeting Crawford. This fight would call for Lopez to jump up two divisions, much like the Canelo bout.
Though Lopez was excited, Brian McIntyre, Crawford's coach, was quick to rule out any chance the bout might take place. McIntyre dismissed Lopez’s calls as nothing more than noise.
"Man, I don’t pay attention to that dude," McIntyre remarked. “He’s doing what he’s trying to do to get that fight, but Bud is not gonna do it. I’m gonna tell you that right now. That’s nothing. If he wants to fight somebody and jump up in weight, have him go fight Boots [Jaron Ennis] or somebody. He wants to go up there, that’s the king at 147 now. Go up there and fight him.”
Previously calling Lopez a "chump," Crawford has advised him to stop using his name for personal marketing. When questioned whether the fight could at least offer some entertainment, McIntyre answered without holding back: the only enjoyable aspect would be watching Lopez get knocked out.
Last fighting in June, Lopez, who claims that Crawford's age could be an advantage for him, successfully defended his title against Steve Claggett by unanimous decision. He is anticipated to fight once more later this year, maybe moving to welterweight division.