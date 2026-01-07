Andrew Tate Signals Surprise Next Step In Boxing Career After Ugly Defeat

One of the most unexpected storylines within the sport of boxing last year was the notorious Andrew Tate making his professional debut in a Misfits Boxing match on December 20.

While the 39-year-old Tate was once a renowned professional kickboxer, he had been retired from combat sports for several years before deciding to fight Chase Demoor for the Misfits heavyweight belt. And there's now a strong case to be made that Tate should have stayed retired, as he did not look good at all in the fight and lost a clear decision.

Tate received a ton of ridicule for his performance against DeMoor. And he didn't do himself any favors with some of the comments he made in the wake of that defeat, including him saying, "I've not yet had time to process why he beat me. I got tired after the second round, and I don't know why. [In] the first and second rounds, he couldn’t touch me. If I didn’t get tired, I would’ve won. I'm a better boxer," during a December 22 live stream.

Andrew Tate released from custody on August 8, 2024. | IMAGO / Lucian Alecu

Tate got torched by fans in the comments after saying that. And given everything that happened in the fight and the scrutiny Tate faced in the aftermath, most felt like it was highly unlikely that he would ever return to the boxing ring.

Andrew Tate eyes boxing rematch after loss, per Chase DeMoor

However, it now appears that Tate is keen to avenge his loss to DeMoor, which DeMoor revealed on a recent livestream of popular streamer JasonTheWeen.

"He gave me his respect. I like the way he handled the whole thing. He was very upper-class; he was like 'Chase was the better guy tonight. He's bigger, younger,'" DeMoor said when asked about how Tate handled the loss, per an X post from @Neo__Hq.

"But he has a rematch clause in there, too. He wants to run the rematch back. Yeah. We're going to fight again this year," DeMoor added.

🚨BREAKING: Chase DeMoor got asked about doing a rematch against Andrew Tate in 2026:



"He wants to run a rematch."



"We're gonna fight again this year." pic.twitter.com/QKEz39ACPX — Neo (@Neo__Hq) January 7, 2026

So there you have it. Tate appears to want at least one more professional boxing fight, if only so he can get that loss back against DeMoor.

Perhaps this is a no-lose scenario for Tate. The first fight couldn't have gone much worse for him (aside from if he had gotten knocked out), and if he were to return and beat DeMoor, then it would be a lot easier for fans to forget Tate's mediocre first performance.

This has now become one of the more intriguing boxing storylines to follow early into 2026.

The Latest Boxing News

Tyson Fury Responds To Fabio Wardley's World Title Fight Comments

Teddy Atlas Names Pound-For-Pound Star As His 2025 Fighter Of The Year

Tyson Fury Explains Motives Behind Boxing Retirement U-Turn

Deontay Wilder Makes Major Boxing Admission After Recent Struggles