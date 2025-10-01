Terence Crawford's Family Gives Retirement Opinion After Canelo Alvarez Win
Terence Crawford climbed the highest peak of his boxing career after beating Canelo Alvarez in front of the sports world on September 13.
Crawford took a major risk by jumping up two weight classes to challenge Canelo for his undisputed super middleweight belts. And given that this fight was broadcast on Netflix in front of millions of fans, there was a chance that Crawford could have suffered a knockout loss, which would have been a critical blow to his reputation and his legacy.
Instead, Crawford produced an upset and secured a unanimous decision victory. This made him the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in three different weight classes.
With this victory, Crawford has cemented himself as one of the greatest boxers of his generation and arguably one of the top fighters of all time. And since Crawford is at his peak (and just turned 38 years old), there has been a lot of speculation about whether he is going to fight again or if he's content to sail off into the sunset and retire.
There's a case to be made for both options.
For one, Crawford has nothing left to prove or accomplish in the sport, and he would be risking his now immaculate legacy if he were to enter the ring again. On the other hand, Crawford would be leaving a ton of money on the table if he hung up the gloves, especially if he were to rematch Canelo.
Terence Crawford Speaks on Boxing Future
Nobody knows what direction Crawford will go. In fact, Crawford doesn't even know, which he revealed when speaking with the great Andre Ward during a September 30 episode of the ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT podcast.
When Ward asked Crawford what was next for him, he said, "I'm chilling, man. Like, to be honest, I don't know what I'm gonna do. Like I said, everything is up in the air right now. I'm just enjoying my family, enjoying to be able to say, 'Look what I accomplished.'"
"I'm just chilling right now. I haven't even got the time to sit down with my team, and talk with them, and things like that," he continued. "I talked with my family, and I know what my family wants. But it's a team effort."
He later added, "You've got to have strong will. Because a lot of things are gonna be thrown at you. But it's up to you to know what's right and what's wrong."
It's interesting to hear that Crawford's family has already told him what they want him to do next. While he didn't say this outright, reading between the lines makes it seem like they suggested they would want him to retire, but that's only speculation at this point.
