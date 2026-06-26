Terence Crawford Highlights 2026 ESPYS Best Fighter Finalists

Terence Crawford has a chance to end his decorated boxing career with one final addition to his mantle.

Crawford was one of three boxers listed as finalists for the 2026 ESPY Best Fighter award. The award considers fights from July 1, 2025, to June 31, 2026, during which 'Bud' dominated Canelo Alvarez in one of the biggest boxing events of the century.

Undisputed women's flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora and undisputed women's heavyweight champion Claressa Shields join Crawford as finalists. Recently crowned UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje rounds out the group of four.

🚨 The nominees for the 2026 ESPYs Best Fighter award:



- Terence Crawford

- Gabriela Fundora

- Justin Gaethje

- Claressa Shields pic.twitter.com/vNKc6DOduC — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 25, 2026

Fundora has two title victories during the sports calendar year, beating Alexas Kubicki by TKO in September 2025 and Viviana Ruiz Corredor in March 2026.

Likewise, Shields also has a pair of title defenses since July 1, 2025. 'The GWOAT' beat Lani Daniels by unanimous decision in July 2025, before dominating Franchon Crews-Dezurn in February.

While Crawford has since hung up his gloves for good, Shields and Fundora remain active as two of the top-three consensus pound-for-pound female boxers. Fundora has shot up the list in the last year and is currently on a four-fight knockout streak.

Terence Crawford looking to retire with one final ESPY Award

Canelo Alvarez (black/gold trunks) and Terence Crawford (black/red trunks) | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Crawford won the 2025 Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year award, likely making him the frontrunner to win the award among the three boxers. He faces tight competition from Gaethje, who is coming off a massive upset win over Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 on the lawn of the White House.

Crawford already has two ESPYs in his trophy case, taking home the 2018 Best Fighter award and the 2024 Best Boxer award. He has also received various Fighter of the Year awards from Sports Illustrated, ESPN, BoxingScene, Forbes, HBO, WBA and WBO.

Crawford was more active in 2017-2018 and 2023-2024 to win his previous ESPY awards, but nothing in his career compares to the significance of his win over Alvarez. 'Bud' moved up two weight classes to challenge the undisputed super middleweight champion and won at least seven of the 12 rounds on all three judges' scorecards.

With the win, Crawford became the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in three different weight classes during the four-belt era.

If Crawford wins the award, he would become just the fourth boxer to receive multiple 'Best Figher' awards at the ESPYS. Floyd Mayweather holds the record with six, with Evander Holyfield and Manny Pacquiao tied for second with two each.