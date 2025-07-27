Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels Results: Shields Stays Undisputed With Unanimous Decision Win
The "GWOAT" continues her reign atop women's boxing.
Claressa Shields handled Lani Daniels convincingly, beating her by unanimous decision with the judges scoring the bout 100-90, 99-91 (x2). Shields defended her undisputed women's heavyweight titles.
Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) imposed her will from the start, coming out the more confident fighter and pressing forward with aggression. The combination of speed, power and precision made for a very tough night for Daniels (11-3-2, 1 KO). Shields continued to stay in the pocket, loading up on her shots and looking for the finish. She was able to change levels well, targeting both sides of the body and land at a high volume.
Daniels was tough, even going head-to-head on the inside-fighting in the middle rounds. But even though Daniels pressed forward, Shields was just quicker to react, faster to counterpunch and just quicker to engage. That being said, Daniels was able to take the "GWOAT's" best shots.
Shields at heavyweight is a more dangerous boxer. While at middleweight, she was definitely utilizing her footwork and ring IQ a lot more. But at this weight class, she combines her world class skill with a much more aggressive output, where it looks like every punch it meant to do damage. When it comes to the bigger weight classes, it's hard to see who could give Shields a real challenge.
Saturday night, the "GWOAT" proved why she runs women's boxing.
Shields vs Daniels undercard results
Middleweight: Tony Harrison def. Edward Ulloa Diaz via unanimous decision (96-93, 98-91, 97-92)
Heavyweight: Pryce Taylor def. Robert Simms via unanimous decision (80-72 x3)
Samantha Worthington def. Victoire Piteau via unanimous decision (99-91, 95-95, 96-94) to win interim WBA Super Lightweight title
Featherweight: Caroline Veyre def. Licia Boudersa via unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 99-91)
