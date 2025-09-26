Terence Crawford Makes Bold Prediction On How His Canelo Fight Will Be Remembered
Terence Crawford established himself as one of the biggest superstars in boxing with his win against Canelo Alvarez on September 13. Crawford, moving up two divisions to super middleweight, managed to beat Canelo convincingly.
It was a special performance from a fighter who many consider the best of the modern era. Canelo has long been the face of boxing and was never beaten in super middleweight, so the odds were stacked up against Crawford. He defied them in style.
There have been rumors about a potential rematch but nothing is official yet. As for Crawford, the world is his oyster, and he has now made a big claim regarding the win against Canelo.
Terence Crawford reflects on Canelo Alvarez win
Crawford has fired back at people who claimed that he fought Canelo for the money. The undisputed 168 lbs champion claims that legacy is the most important thing for him. Speaking on the 4th&1 With Cam Newton podcast, Crawford said:
"When I was with Top Rank, a lot of people were saying, 'He's broke, he's this and that.' I was getting paid good money. But I'm like, 'I don't have to box. I can retire. Y'all box because you want to, I box because I love it."
Crawford added, "For Canelo, [they were saying], 'He's just boxing because he wants a bag.' I'm like, 'Bro, I don't have to box. The bag, yeah. That's definitely tasty. But at the same time, beating Canelo is going to be worth more than the bag at the end of the day because I am going to be talked about when I am dead and gone"
"A hundred years later they are going to talk about, 'Remember that kid from Omaha, Nebraska, Bud Crawford? He went up two divisions, a matter of fact, three divisions, and beat Canelo Alvarez? My name is going to be rung and talked about when I am dead and gone, that's what legacy is all about."
Terence Crawford talks about fighting Canelo Alvarez at the Allegiant Stadium
Canelo vs Crawford took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, in front of almost 70,000 fans. Crawford claimed that the experience gave him goosebumps and made him nervous. Speaking on the same show, he said:
"I told everybody when I went to Wrestlemania, I looked around in in the in the crowd at the Allegian Stadium and I said, "'Damn, I'mma be fighting here in September.' you know, and to see all those people, I started getting goosebumps and I started getting nervous."
I already knew what to expect. I was I was in my element. I was comfortable the whole fight week because like I said, it was destined. I kept saying that all week. I said, "God don't make no mistakes."
